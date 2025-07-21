'Outstanding' 5-part BBC war drama has viewers watching all 5 episodes in one evening

The BBC's compelling new period drama, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, has had viewers binge-watching all five episodes in one sitting.

Adapted from Richard Flanagan's critically acclaimed novel, the series spans half a century, charting the life of Dorrigo Evans, through his passionate love affair with Amy Mulvaney, his time held captive in a prisoner-of-war camp, and his later years working as a respected surgeon.

With an impressive cast led by Saltburn star Jacob Elordi and Belfast's Ciarán Hinds, and a captivating yet heartbreaking storyline, it's no surprise that the show has a respectable 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

What have viewers said about the drama?

Viewers have praised the tear-jerking series as "captivating", "tragic" and "outstanding", with some binge-watching the show.

© Ingvar Kenne/Curio/Sony Pictures Television Jacob Elordi stars as Dorrigo Evans

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Watched all 5 in one evening. Very good series. War and love. Great acting, lovely soundtrack and a glimpse into the pain and suffering of WW2 and letting go of the love of your life," while another encouraged others to tune in, penning: "You guys should check out The Narrow Road to the Deep North. An outstanding series. Not an easy watch, but well worth it."

A third viewer remarked: "Had to put subtitles on but I'm hooked and now 3 episodes in on iPlayer," while another added: "While I can't speak to the historical accuracy of the show, it was easily one of the most jarring, tragic, and captivating stories I've seen in a long time."

What to expect from the storyline

The series is billed as "an intimate character study of a complex man, a compelling portrayal of the courage and cruelty of war, and an unforgettable love story that sustains one through the darkest of times", according to the synopsis.

© Ingvar Kenne/Curio/Sony Pictures Television The series is based on Richard Flanagan's critically acclaimed novel

The story follows Dorrigo Evans, a Lieutenant Colonel and a medical officer in the Australian Army, from his passionate romance with his first love to his time spent as a prisoner of war in occupied Burma, and as a revered surgeon and reluctant war hero later in life.

Who stars in the show?

The series features an impressive cast, led by Jacob Elordi (Euphoria, Saltburn) as young Dorrigo, and Ciarán Hinds (Kin, Belfast) as the older Dorrigo.

© Ingvar Kenne/Curio/Sony Pictures Television Odessa Young plays Amy Mulvaney

Meanwhile, Odessa Young (Manodrome, The Stand) plays Amy Mulvaney, while Olivia DeJonge (Elvis, The Visit) plays Ella, and Simon Baker (The Mentalist, The Devil Wears Prada) plays Keith.

What has the cast said about the drama?

On filming the intense prisoner of war scenes, leading star Jacob said: "For me that was the greatest part of the whole experience. It was like being in a massive theatre production that was constantly playing, and I'll forever be indebted to those boys in the jungle that made it feel so real. There was no CGI or adding of bodies or anything like that. We had a limited crew, with very little hair and make-up touches. We carried a real tree up the side of a cliff for I don't know how many hours."

© Ingvar Kenne/Curio/Sony Pictures Television The series is available to stream on BBC iPlayer

Meanwhile, Ciaran said he was drawn to the role after reading the original source material. "It's more than 12 years old now, and it was a formidable read," he told the BBC, adding: "It was extraordinary. It was harrowing, heartbreaking, a kind of epic storytelling."

What are TV critics saying about the show?

The series has been met with overwhelmingly positive reviews, with The Guardian hailing the drama as "immensely powerful TV" in its four-star review, which the London Evening Standard wrote: "Give this show all the awards".

The Narrow Road to the Deep North is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.