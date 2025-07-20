The Narrow Road to the Deep North star Jacob Elordi's private life off screen

Jacob Elordi – aka one of the internet's favourite boyfriends – is set to hit our screens in The Narrow Road to the Deep North on Sunday 20 July.

In the historical drama, he plays the haunted Dorrigo Evans, whose forbidden affair with his uncle's wife sustains him through his darkest days when he becomes a prisoner of war on the Burma-Thailand railway.

While the 28-year-old Australian-born actor is a familiar face on our screens – thanks to his roles in Saltburn, Euphoria and Priscilla – and is set to play Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell's upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights, how much do you know about his life off camera? Find out more below.

© FilmMagic Early life down under Born in Brisbane, Jacob grew up in a close-knit family with three older sisters. His father originally immigrated from the Basque Country (between France and Spain), while his mother is Australian. Although he moved to LA in 2017 to pursue acting, the actor has spoken often about his love for Australia, crediting his upbringing with keeping him grounded. In an interview with GQ, Jacob remarked on the "inherent nostalgia" that Brisbane homes still bring him, and how he sometimes returns when he's in need of inspiration.

© Ingvar Kenne/Curio/Sony Pictures Television Jacob's early acting career and inspiration Starting at the age of 12, Jacob performed in school musicals like Seussical and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, before enrolling in acting classes. He's expressed admiration for icons like Marlon Brando and James Dean, but it was fellow Australian Heath Ledger whose performance The Dark Knight first inspired him to pursue acting.

© Getty Images for Netflix From The Kissing Booth to Euphoria After playing background roles in Australia and moving to LA in 2017, Jacob's breakout role as Noah Flynn in Netflix's The Kissing Booth catapulted him to instant fame – quite literally. He told GQ that he woke up to over four million new followers on Instagram almost overnight. "I had to go through and delete my high school pictures because that was the Instagram that I used for my life," he said. "I wish people could understand how drastic that change was."

© Getty Despite his sudden popularity, things weren't quite so glossy behind the scenes. After filming wrapped, Jacob was sleeping in friends' spare rooms – and sometimes even in his car – as he struggled to land his next job. "I wasn’t booking jobs," he told GQ. "I think I had – I don’t know, $400 or $800 left in my bank account – and Euphoria was my last audition before I went home for a little while to make some money and recuperate."

© Getty Jacob's acting career Cast as the deeply troubled Nate Jacobs in HBO's Euphoria, Jacob proved he was far more than a teen heartthrob. He went on to deliver a chilling performance as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla, and even earned a nomination for the 2024 BAFTA Rising Star Award for his role as Felix in Saltburn.

Now, Jacob is preparing to take on one of literature's most iconic romantic leads: Heathcliff, in Emerald Fennell's upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights, opposite Margot Robbie.

© Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock Jacob's dating life Though his dating life has made headlines – with past romances including Euphoria co-star Zendaya, The Kissing Booth's Joey King and model Kaia Gerber – Jacob is notoriously private. He has been known to have an on-again, off-again relationship with influencer and YouTube star Olivia Jade, who is also the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin. While the pair have been linked romantically since 2021, Jacob has continued to keep details of his romantic life out of the spotlight, once telling GQ: "Part of me wants to just be an actor."

Jacob plays Dorrigo Evans in The Narrow Road to the Deep North, which airs on BBC One on Sunday 20 July from 9.15pm, and will air weekly at the same time.

All five episodes are also available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.