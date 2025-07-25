Dylan Dreyer missing from Today Show after unexplained absences following split

Dylan Dreyer has been keeping a low profile since she announced her separation from her husband Brian Fichera over the weekend.

The meteorologist was noticeably absent from Friday’s installment of the Third Hour of The Today Show – marking yet another unexplained absence in a series of no-shows this week.

© NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Dylan Dreyer has been noticeably absent from the show this week

Fellow NBC star Laura Jarrett stepped in for Dylan, joining Al Roker and Peter Alexander – who was filling in for Craig Melvin – on the episode. While the 43-year-old’s disappearance from Studio 1A has yet to be explained, it comes amid significant developments in her personal life over the past week.

It appears Dylan has chosen to step back from the spotlight during this sensitive time, having also gone quiet on social media. The NBC star's last Instagram post was neatly a week ago, showing a playful snapshot of her kitchen counter – with golf balls tucked into an egg carton right next to the kettle.

© Instagram Dylan and Brian are doting parents to three young sons

In the caption, Dylan penned: "Breakfast time! @theopen @golfchannel @nbcsports."

The meteorologist's silence comes after she issued a statement via Instagram that shared the news she had split with her husband. "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," wrote Dylan, with the words superimposed onto a picture of a sunset over a dock.

"I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Dylan has also been silent on social media

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support."

Dylan and Brian share three sons together: Calvin, eight, five-year-old Oliver, and Rusty, three.

Dylan's appearance on The Today Show

© NBC / TODAY Dylan Dreyer on the July 21 episode

Following the announcement, the NBC anchor returned to screens for the first time on July 21. Dylan was joined by Laura Jarrett and Savannah Sellers on the show and, despite the recent news, appeared to be in good spirits. The host donned a chic lilac dress that was embroidered with floral lace detailing and appeared to not be wearing her wedding bands.

© NBC / TODAY Dylan Dreyer, Laura Jarrett and Savannah Sellers

The former couple met back in Boston when they were both working for WHDH, NBC's affiliate station. They tied the knot in 2012 and split their time between their apartment in New York City and their beach house just outside the city.