Today's Dylan Dreyer's telling confession before shocking divorce news

Dylan Dreyer recently announced the end of her marriage to Brian Fichera, leaving fans stunned.

The Today host and her husband share three beautiful children and insist they will remain friends despite the divorce.

But the news still sent shock waves as the couple appeared to have an idyllic relationship.

Dylan has often been candid about the challenges of juggling her career and home life, but she and Brian always put on a united front.

Communication

That being said, the meteorologist previously hinted at a big obstacle in their marriage and admitted time away from one another resulted in difficulty communicating in person.

"Our schedules mean we don’t see each other much, but we text all the time," she told Today in 2022, before adding: "Sometimes it’s even easier to have an important or deep conversation via text because we get all our thoughts out without being interrupted."

She insisted their text chats were a positive thing though. "We don’t find it impersonal. In fact, just the opposite. We know each other well enough to understand each other’s tone so a lot gets accomplished through texting!"

Their separation

Three years on and the pair announced their split.

"For many years, I have shared my family with you all," she wrote in her Instagram message. "The highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between. I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all.

"For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."

Remain friends

She continued: "We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another."

It's reported that they continue to live in their New York apartment together with their boys, Rusty, Ollie and Calvin.

Despite their split several months ago, Dylan and Brian came together in Lake Tahoe for the American Century Championships. Brian was his exe's caddy for the sporting event and they shared photos on social media.

"One of the best parts of @acchampionship is all the fun that happens off the course! Boat rides, jersey swaps, connecting with friends and making new ones! Thanks for another great year!" she wrote alongside a pic of her with Brian.