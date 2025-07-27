Sci-fi fans heartbroken as 'truly unique' and 'terrific' comedy is canceled

After four seasons, USA Network comedy Resident Alien has been canceled, and TV viewers are heartbroken.

"I refuse to like this post. I wholeheartedly dislike this post. Resident Alien was one of the funniest shows and this season the show has gotten even better. So bummed more people didn't give it a look. Alan Tudyk is a delight and the rest of the cast were great," tweeted one fan in response to the news.

"With the TV market increasingly saturated with cheap reality shows, procedurals, and sequel shows, it is so hard to find a truly unique but terrific show," added another, as one fan shared: "Alan Tudyk is amazing in it and it is wildly amusing."

"To all the fans, thank you so much for joining us on this #ResidentAlien journey. We can’t wait to show you how this story ends. Stream from the beginning on @Peacock," the show's official X account posted.

© James Dittiger/USA Network Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle and Gracelyn Awad Rinke as Sahar in Resident Alien

The news came in the hours before the cast arrived at San Diego Comic Con. It was one of the first panels of the day and showrunner Chris Sheridan and stars Alan, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds and Alice Wetterlund were all in attendance.

Chris told fans that he added that he had a feeling season four, currently on TV, would be their last, and he wrote it with that in mind.

© David Yeh/USA Network/SYFY Chris Sheridan and the cast at SDCC

"I told the cast that I believed this was the last season, and so we should really appreciate it," he said.

"As we were shooting, there was an awareness that this was probably it. I know I approached it differently, and I appreciated things in a different way. These were big moments and saying goodbye, not only to each other, but also to the work we did."

© James Dittiger/USA Network Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle in Resident Alien

Following the news, Alan, who fans will also know from Firefly and the voice of numerous Disney characters, took to Threads to simply write: "It was a hell of a fun playground to play in. Laughter through the tears."

Sara Tomko, who played Asta Twelvetrees, shared a carousel of photos from the set and shared that it will "take time for me to process and digest this fully, I’m sure".

© James Dittiger/USA Network Alice Wetterlund as D'Arcy Bloom, Sara Tomko as Asta Twelvetrees in Resident Alien

"For now, I can say with a full heart that this show changed my life completely," she wrote.

"We managed to make it this far despite covid and two industry strikes. Every season we were told how lucky we were to still have a job and I can say with full certainty that luck had nothing to do with it because this cast, our chemistry, our crew, our circumstances, our strength was always held up by an incredible team of writers, producers and our ever-growing fans whose unwavering loyalty kept us enduring. I will never forget this time in my life nor the effect this show had on all of us. Thank you for your love and support."

Resident Alien follows an alien who is sent to Earth to wipe out humanity.

But after crashlanding in a small town in Colorado and killing a doctor on vacation, he takes on the doctor's identity and finds himself settling into the town where he develops compassion for humanity and wrestles with his original plan.

The final episodes are airing now on SYFY.