Nathan Fillion teases new venture amid reunion with beloved co-star

Nathan Fillion has reunited with his Con Man co-star, Alan Tudyk, nine years after the series premiered. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the A-lister shared a new selfie. "If Alan Tudyk and I were to do a podcast together, what do you think we should call it?" he teased in the caption.

Sending fans into meltdown, several raced to the comments. "Best idea EVER!!!" replied one. "Seriously I can not love this enough. Please, by my pretty floral bonnet, MAKE THIS HAPPEN ASAP AND NEVER CANCEL IT!" noted a second. "Doesn't matter what you call it, I'll listen!" penned a third.

While Nathan, 53, has yet to confirm whether podcasting is actually in his future, the actor has an audience waiting in the wings should he wish to!

© @jennadewan/Instagram Nathan Fillion and his co-stars have been shooting season seven of The Rookie in recent months

A busy man these days, The Rookie alum has been shooting season seven alongside his co-stars in recent months, with Eric Winter and Melissa O'Neil giving fans a glimpse of their new filming locations across LA.

Set to premiere in January 2025, the upcoming instalment will consist of 18 episodes which will air weekly. Ahead of the show's return, Nathan has shared a few updates from the set, including a video taken in a seriously creepy basement.

Addressing fans on July 23, the star said: "Here we are – Downton Los Angeles, in the basement of a very old building filming another episode of The Rookie."

With his lovable wit, Nathan continued, "Things are going great, but I am feeling a little hoarse," before panning the camera onto a wooden horse prop.

While fans are excited to see John Nolan and co back on screen, season seven will go ahead without a key cast member.

Back in August, Tru Valentino – aka Aaron Thorsen – confirmed that he had left the series. Releasing an emotional statement on Instagram, the 35-year-old wrote: "I will always cherish my time on The Rookie but couldn't be more excited for what the future has in store.

© Getty Tru Valentino has left the series

"I adore the friends and relationships made while being there. It was such an amazing opportunity and [I] feel so lucky to have had the last 3 seasons."

After thanking fans for their support, Tru ended on a positive note, suggesting that the door remains open for a potential cameo. "You never know who may pop back up in the Mid-Wilshire precinct," he remarked. "Until then, 7 Adam 19, this is Officer Thorsen, over and out!"

© Instagran Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher have joined the cast

With Aaron Thorsen leaving the team, two new rookies have been added to the cast, however, with Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher signing on as Miles and Seth, respectively.

The newcomers have already been introduced in the season seven teaser trailer, and an official description for each character has also been released. Billed as "one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force."

Meanwhile, Seth "seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth."