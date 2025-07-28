Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Star Trek fans react to 'legend' returning to the franchise after years away
Subscribe
Star Trek fans react to 'legend' returning to the franchise after years away
Leonard Nimoy as Mr. Spock, Walter Koenig as Pavel Chekov, William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk, Nichelle Nichols as Uhura, George Takei as Hikaru Sulu and James Doohan as Montgomery "Scotty" Scott on the bridge of the Starship Enterprise in the STAR TREK episode, "Spock's Brain." Original airdate, September 20, 1968. Season 3, episode 1.© CBS via Getty Images

Star Trek fans react to 'legend' returning to the franchise after years away

The star was one of the original cast members from the '60s TV series

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Star Trek fans, rejoice! San Diego Comic-Con announced earlier in the week that the franchise would be taking new shape with a pair of its most iconic cast members.

In honor of Star Trek Day on Saturday, July 26, fans at SDCC were treated to the reveal of the teaser and official key art for Star Trek: Khan, a new scripted audio series that will revisit one of the franchise's most iconic villains, Khan Noonien Singh.

What's more, with the new audio series comes the return of two veterans of the franchise: Tim Russ, who played Ensign Tuvok in Star Trek: Voyager, and George Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu in the original 1966 TV series.

American actor George Takei appears as Sulu in a scene from 'The Man Trap,' the premiere episode of 'Star Trek,' which aired on September 8, 1966© Getty Images
George Takei will return as Sulu for the new audio series

George's casting in particular thrilled fans, with the actor making several enthusiastic appearances at the convention over the weekend, and long been associated as one of the stalwarts of the franchise beside William Shatner.

Naveen Andrews will play the titular Khan, while Wrenn Schmidt has been cast as Lieutenant Marla McGivers and Sonya Cassidy will play Dr. Rosalind Lear.

The star, now 88, has made several appearances as Sulu in the 21st century, although his last consistent run in the role was back in 2007 for the fan-created web series Star Trek New Voyages: Phase II.

The official key art for "Star Trek: Khan"© Star Trek
"Star Trek: Khan" will debut as a scripted audio series unpacking the life and journey of Khan Noonien Singh

An official summary of the scripted podcast reveals that it will explore "the untold events on Ceti Alpha V, chronicling Khan's descent from a superhuman visionary into the vengeful villain seen in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan."

Fans of the franchise reacted with excitement to the first official teaser for Star Trek: Khan, especially enthralled by the return of George to his role as Sulu. One commented on social media: "Having always been a big fan of George Takei as Captain Sulu, it's nice to see a legend return to Star Trek once again, participating in a fact-finding mission all about KHAN!!!!"

Another wrote: "Closest we'll get to seeing George Takei (let alone Sulu as a character) helming his own show. But I'll take it," with a third saying: "Sulu's voice just gets better with age! So much gravitas. This is gonna be amazeballs!"

George Takei is seen during a segment of "Good Day New York" on June 24, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images
The actor has long been an active part of the Star Trek fandom

George has been an active part of the Star Trek fandom, often attending fan conventions and events to celebrate with "Trekkies." Speaking with the Call Me Adam show in 2013, he explained what made them so special.

"The Star Trek fans are amazing people. They are so dedicated, so tenacious, and so very supportive," he shared. "We went on the air for the first time in 1966. We lasted only three seasons, despite the fact we announced at the beginning we were on a five-year mission, more destructive than the Klingons were the executives at NBC."  

On the set of the TV series Star Trek© Getty Images
"The Star Trek fans are amazing people. They are so dedicated, so tenacious, and so very supportive."

"The fans are the ones that created this phenomenon," the actor continued. "So I do as many Star Trek conventions as I can because I think it's important to say to them personally, 'Thank You for the incredible, amazing life you have given us.'" 

"Gene Roddenberry created us, but this phenomenon has been created by the fans. We have lived much longer than we ever expected. That Vulcan greeting has come true…we have lived long and prospered."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Star Trek's William Shatner in tears after landing back on Earth following historic space trip

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

More TV and Film
See more
Read More