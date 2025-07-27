I'm a TV writer – this is what I'm binge-watching on Netflix this week

Netflix's hit adaptation of Neil Gaiman's iconic graphic novel is back – and it's had fans hooked from start to finish.

The Sandman follows Morpheus (played by Tom Sturridge), the immortal King of Dreams, who escapes captivity and sets out to restore his crumbling realm, known as the Dreaming.

Season two picks up with Dream reuniting with members of his powerful family, while trying to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the devastating fallout of his past mistakes.

This has been high on my to-watch list ever since HELLO!'s Senior Online Reporter and Editor of pop culture site Small Screen, Edward Lauder, gave it a glowing review.

He said: "The Sandman's second season solidified the show's place as one of Netflix's best new series. It's dark, depressing, thoughtful, spellbinding and utterly captivating. It's such a shame that it looks like that will be the best for this fantastical new drama, but I do understand why Netflix had to take the rather tough decision to end the series."

The Sandman season two is split into two volumes (which dropped 3 July 3 and 24 July), with a bonus episode landing on 31 July.