I'm a TV writer – this is what I'm binge-watching on Netflix this week

The Loch (Loch Ness)
The Loch, also known as Loch Ness, is a moody, six-part British crime thriller set in the Scottish Highlands – and yes, it's every bit as eerie as it sounds.
Starring Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley, Protection) and Laura Fraser (Patience, Breaking Bad), the show follows Detective Annie Redford (Laura Fraser) as she investigates a murder of piano teacher Niall Swift, in the small-town village of Lochnafoy.
But things take a dark turn when it's revealed that Niall's brain was removed, and a human heart belonging to another victim is found nearby. What started as a single murder quickly becomes a string of crimes, meaning Annie is searching for a serial killer.
As a result, she's paired with DCI Lauren Quigley (Siobhan Finneran) to hunt down the murderer. While the show originally aired on ITV in 2017, all six episodes of the chilling thriller landed on Netflix on Saturday 26 July.
A perfect pick to satiate your craving for a dark, atmospheric British crime drama.
The Sandman Season 2
Netflix's hit adaptation of Neil Gaiman's iconic graphic novel is back – and it's had fans hooked from start to finish.
The Sandman follows Morpheus (played by Tom Sturridge), the immortal King of Dreams, who escapes captivity and sets out to restore his crumbling realm, known as the Dreaming.
Season two picks up with Dream reuniting with members of his powerful family, while trying to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the devastating fallout of his past mistakes.
This has been high on my to-watch list ever since HELLO!'s Senior Online Reporter and Editor of pop culture site Small Screen, Edward Lauder, gave it a glowing review.
He said: "The Sandman's second season solidified the show's place as one of Netflix's best new series. It's dark, depressing, thoughtful, spellbinding and utterly captivating. It's such a shame that it looks like that will be the best for this fantastical new drama, but I do understand why Netflix had to take the rather tough decision to end the series."
The Sandman season two is split into two volumes (which dropped 3 July 3 and 24 July), with a bonus episode landing on 31 July.
The Gringo Hunters
Based on real-life events, The Gringo Hunters is a gritty Mexican crime drama that's been turning heads since landing on Netflix on 9 July.
Set in Tijuana, the Spanish-language series follows a specialised police unit tasked with capturing American fugitives who've crossed the border. What follows is a tense, high-stakes cat-and-mouse game, with each episode spotlighting a new target – and the moral grey areas that come with hunting them down.
If you're a fan of Narcos or El Chapo, this one should also be high on your list.
Too Much
While I've already binge-watched this one, it's definitely on my list for another rewatch this week.
Created by and starring Lena Dunham, Too Much is a perfect chaotic rom-com – and the ultimate love letter to London.
Premiering on Netflix on 10 July, the series follows Jessica, an American woman who moves to London to escape her heartbreak. There, she falls for charming musician Felix, and the two begin a whirlwind romance that quickly spirals into something far more complicated – and cathartically real.
Will Sharpe, in particular, perfectly captures the reality of a British boyfriend (especially when he's wearing space buns and smoking a cigarette), while gently reassuring Jess that being "too much" isn't a flaw – it's a strength.
If you're a fan of Girls or Fleabag, you'll want to binge this one immediately.
Untamed
Dark secrets lurk deep in the wilderness in Untamed, Netflix's current top new crime thriller, set against the remote and unforgiving backdrop of Yosemite National Park.
The series follows Kyle Turner, a special agent for the National Parks Service tasked with investigating crimes in nature's wildest landscapes.
When a brutal death is discovered deep in the forest, Kyle is drawn into a haunting investigation that not only exposes the sinister side of the park, but also forces him to confront the buried traumas of his own past.
Earning an 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Untamed is the ultimate pick for fans of tense, psychological thrillers. If you like True Detective or Outer Range, this six-part series is well worth the watch.