Sandra Bullock is back in the movies just the way we like it, currently filming for the sequel to the 1998 cult classic Practical Magic with Nicole Kidman.

The actress, who celebrated her 61st birthday on Saturday, July 26, is also tied to a romantic thriller with her former co-star Keanu Reeves, igniting all kinds of discourse for Speed lovers.

However, the comeback comes after a bittersweet period for the actress, who publicly revealed her decision to step away from the screen and ended up taking time off to deal with a devastating loss.

© Getty Images Sandra is back in Hollywood with bigger momentum than ever before

Revisit Sandra's brief retirement from the movie business…

Closing chapters

In 2022, Sandra took the box office by storm with the one-two punch of The Lost City, in which she starred beside Daniel Radcliffe and Channing Tatum, and Bullet Train, the Brad Pitt-starrer in which she made a memorable cameo.

The former, on which she was also a producer, ended up receiving positive critical reviews and grossed nearly $200 million worldwide, while the latter made nearly $240 million worldwide, making Sandra one of the year's highest grossing actresses and the first actress to have $100 million earners in live-action star vehicles over four different decades.

© Gareth Cattermole "The Lost City" was one of the star's last projects before her break, becoming a commercial and critical success

Stepping away

While promoting The Lost City, the Oscar-winning actress announced her decision to take a break from the movie business to devote more time to her family.

Sandra is a mom to son Louis Bullock, 15, and daughter Laila Bullock, 13, both of whom she adopted when she was in her 40s. She raised them with her then-partner Bryan Randall, a photographer she'd been dating since 2015. The actress has kept her kids out of the spotlight over the years, and continues to do so.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: "I don't want to be beholden to anyone's schedule other than my own. I'm so burnt out. I'm so tired, and I'm so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it."

© Red Table Talk The actress took time away to care for her two kids, Louis and Laila (pictured)

The mom-of-two confessed also that she wasn't sure how long she'd actually be gone for. "I really don't know," she admitted. "Work has always been steady for me, and I've been so lucky. I realized it possibly was becoming my crutch. It was like opening up a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never in the fridge."

Dealing with loss

In August 2023, it was revealed that Sandra's partner Bryan passed away aged 57 after a long and private battle with ALS. As a result, the actress stepped away from the spotlight to cope with the loss and care for her family during this time.

© Alamy Her partner Bryan Randall passed away aged 57 in August 2023

It was reported at the time that Sandra and Bryan had privately exchanged vows before his passing, although the star has publicly addressed his loss much since. She took a break from the limelight for nearly a year before ultimately teasing a return to the screen.

Her comeback

In 2024, while speaking with the podcast 50 MPH, one of her first since Bryan's death, the actress and her Speed co-star Keanu teased that they were definitely interested in making another movie together.

"I, you know — before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera. Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe," she quipped. Earlier this year, it was finally confirmed the pair would reunite for an Amazon MGM Studios project.

© Getty Images Filming for "Practical Magic 2" began earlier this month

The same year, it was announced that a sequel to Practical Magic was in development, and in June 2024, both Sandra and Nicole confirmed they'd return. "Twenty-five years ago, Sally, Gillian, Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny flew off the pages of Alice Hoffman's beloved novel and into theaters around the world, and we are thrilled to bring the Owens family back to the big screen," the team shared in a statement.

"The enduring affection for these characters has been our inspiration to deliver the next installment in the Owen's story to new fans, and those who've been with us since the beginning." Production officially began on July 18. It's unclear if Sandra has any other projects planned. Watch Sandra and Nicole's sweet reunion below...