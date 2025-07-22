Beloved HGTV star addresses fate on network amid purge of fan-favorite shows

Ty Pennington is well aware that things are testy over at HGTV.

The network has come under fire in recent weeks, both on behalf of fans and its stars, amid a flurry of recent unexpected and seemingly abrupt cancellations, which have impacted many of their fan-favorite shows, including Married to Real Estate and even Christina Haack's Christina on the Coast and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa's The Flipping El Moussas.

Now, the former model, who is the host of Battle on the Beach, has addressed whether his own show is in jeopardy.

© Instagram Ty shared a video from NYC

Over the weekend, Ty took to Instagram and shared a video of himself holding a suitcase, standing on the edge of the water in Dumbo with the Brooklyn Bridge behind him.

"A quiet place," he wrote in his caption, along with a hashtag that read "finding solitude in the city."

It wasn't long before fans assumed the post might mean he was the latest victim of HGTV's ongoing show purge, but he was just as quick to assure fans that it wasn't the case.

© Getty Images The HGTV host promoting one of his shows in April

"It's definitely not over," he replied to a fan who said HGTV "took" his show and replaced it, and to another: "It's just a video. No need to be confused," and another: "I'm not leavin! I just travel light."

The sudden confusion from Ty's fans is warranted amid the unexpected, mass cancellations over at the network. Though HGTV has not addressed them, the hosts of Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Farmhouse Fixer and Izzy Does It have all shared their own statements, expressing their heartbreak over their shows not getting renewed.

© Instagram Christina had a cheeky reaction to her own show's cancellation

Keith Bynum of Bargain Block shared on Instagram: "The last six months have been a pretty wild journey. Our entire business and lives have been put through the ringer at the hands of a giant corporation, yet we persist lol. Though you may not be seeing us for much longer on HGTV, we're excited that we’ve built such an amazing base of followers and we're very excited about the future."

In a joint Instagram statement, Married to Real Estate hosts Egypt Sherrod and husband Mike Jackson shared they found out the "unexpected" news upon returning from a trip to the Mediterranean. "While the chain of events leading up to this is disheartening, we are deeply grateful. Grateful for four incredible seasons. Grateful for our amazing crew and supportive fans. Grateful that our businesses continue to thrive. And most of all — grateful that we are still very much married to real estate (and to each other)."

© Getty Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott of The Property Brothers still have a slew of shows with the network

Farmhouse Fixer's Jonathan Knight, formerly of New Kids on the Block, wrote of his show's cancellation: "A lot of you have been asking about the future of Farmhouse Fixer. I am sad to say HGTV has decided not to move forward with another season. While I'm still processing the reasons that led to their decision, Kristina and I are so grateful for all your support over the past 3 seasons."

Last but not least, after a fan commented on a post from Izzy Does It host Israel "Izzy" Battres expressing their excitement for a second season, he replied: "We didn't get the green light for a second season, but we're leaving this experience full of gratitude."