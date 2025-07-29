Gogglebox viewers 'gutted' after fan-favourites reveal shock exit

Gogglebox fan-favourites Joe and Roisin have announced their departure from the Channel 4 show after three and a half years.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Roisin revealed that the pair will not appear in season 26 as they have "not been asked back" by the reality programme.

The couple made their debut on the show back in 2022, becoming the first Scottish cast members. Read their statement below.

© Channel 4 Roisin and Joe joined Gogglebox in 2022

Roisin and Joe's exit statement

In an Instagram post, the couple wrote: "After three and a half years of sitting on the sofa Channel 4 have decided it's time for Joe and I to stretch our legs and have not asked us back for season 26. Therefore we are leaving the Gogglebox family.

"We couldn't be more grateful to Studio Lambert for the opportunity, the experience has actually been so mad and we will miss watching TV with you all on Friday nights! It's been an honour to represent Scotland as some of the first Scottish people on the show and prove we don’t actually need subtitles."

The statement continued: "A special shout out to our crew of past and present, Jason, Ayşe, Rich, Eilish, Ewan, Evie, Steve, David, Stef, AJ and Odin. Also to Harriet for always answering the phone, any time of the day or night. We have made friends for life and after filming every week for years, you have become like our family! We could not have asked for better people to work with and we will miss you immensely.

"A huge thank you to everyone who has watched us, met us, and supported us during this experience, it for sure has been a once in a lifetime opportunity."

The post concluded: "Time to watch TV in silence for a bit and put down the popcorn. Miss you already, Roisin and Joe."

HELLO! has reached out to Channel 4 for comment.



Fans' reactions to Roisin and Joe's departure

It's safe to say that viewers weren't too pleased with the couple's announcement and shared their devastation in the comments section.

The couple were the first Scottish cast members

One person wrote: "Gutted!! It was so nice to have young, funny, Scottish representation on the show! Heartbreak hotel," while another added: "Won't be the same without you guys in our living rooms on a Friday evening, thanks for a very enjoyable three & a half years. I wish you both all the best for the future."

A third viewer penned: "The both of you have been great to watch. You'll be sadly missed. Good luck for the future."