Gogglebox stars speak out after sparking fan 'concern' amid season break

Gogglebox stars Tom and Julie Malone have reassured fans in an update from their holiday in Jamaica. The fan-favourite couple, who joined the Channel 4 show in 2014, jetted off to the Caribbean earlier this week but were hit with a hurricane warning shortly after arriving.

Hurricane Beryl had already left a trail of destruction in Grenada, Barbados and St Lucia before making its way to Jamaica.

Sharing the disappointing news via an Instagram post on Tuesday, Tom told his followers in a video: "Hello everybody here from sunny Jamaica. And now they've told us there's a hurricane on the way. I book a nice holiday for Julie, there's a hurricane coming, isn't there? It might miss us, it might not, but knowing my luck it's going to head straight for Jamaica isn't it?

"We'll keep you informed anyway," he added.

The category four storm brought more than 12 hours of heavy rain as it made its away along Jamaica's coast on Wednesday night. The natural disaster has resulted in the deaths of ten people across the Caribbean.

Thankfully, Tom and Julie remained safe and sound as the hurricane swept across the country. Sharing an update with fans, Tom said: "Good morning, just to say the hurricane has been and gone now."

Julie continued: "We've been very well looked after and we were kept very safe.

Panning the camera to where a tree had fallen down, Tom said: "It was a bit windy and there's a bit of damage. A tree has fallen down."

Julie added: "There's a lot of roofs off in places and electrical wires down," prompting Tom to reassure fans that they were safe.

In the caption, the pair thanked fans for their concern, writing: "Thank you for all you concern, we are fine! [heart] Jamaica x."

Their followers were quick to express their relief in the comments section, with one person writing: "Glad you safe, bet it was a scary experience. Enjoy the rest of your holidays," while another added: "I've been holding my breath for your post, now I can breathe knowing your safe."

Tom and Julie have become popular members of the Gogglebox cast since joining back in series four. They initially appeared on the show with their sons Shaun and Tom Jr until the latter's departure in 2021.

It's been just over a month since the final episode of season 23 aired on Channel 4, and fans will no doubt be looking forward to seeing the Malones back on their screens.

While Channel 4 has yet to confirm a release date for the new episodes, two of its stars, Jenny Newby and Lee Riley, recently revealed that the show will return in September.

Back in May, the pair shared on their joint Instagram account: "Last episode tonight everyone of series 24. Enjoy the show and see you all in September, have a lovely summer whatever you do. Much love to you all, Jenny and Lee."