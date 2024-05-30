Gogglebox's Izzi Warner sparks fan reaction with latest family update

Gogglebox star Izzi Warner has been praised by fans after sharing photos from her "first solo" holiday with her two children, Bobby and Bessie.

Taking to Instagram, the mortgage advisor posted a video montage from her trip to Disneyland, showing her two youngsters having the best time exploring the theme park.

In the caption, Izzi admitted that whilst the holiday was "tiring", she was "so glad" they went.

WATCH: Gogglebox’s Izzi Warner delights fans with post from first solo trip abroad

"Disneyland, you were magical," penned the mum-of-two. "This was my first solo trip abroad with kids and I just threw myself in at the deep end but I am so glad I did! It was super tiring but so worth it for the memories we've made. This won’t be my last trip with them now I've done the first but maybe somewhere a bit more relaxing next time," she continued, adding a laughing emoji.

Fans were full of praise for the TV star and applauded her for whisking the kids away by herself. One person penned: "Lovely pics! You look fab and the kids look so happy. And well done doing it as a sole adult," while another added: "Aww not easy taking the kids away on your own...looks like you have all had the best time."

© @izziwarner/Instagram Izzi shares her son Bobby and daughter Bessie with her partner Grant

Fellow Gogglebox star Baasit Siddiqui also commented on the post. Praising Izzi, he penned: "Awww looks like you had an amazing time. Well done for being outnumbered! It's hard enough when both me and Mel have the munchkins together!"

Izzi has amassed a legion of dedicated fans since making her Gogglebox debut alongside her sister Ellie back in 2015 for series six.

© Instagram Ellie and Izzi first appeared on Gogglebox in 2015

When the pair aren't busy filming at Ellie's house in Leeds, Izzi works as a mortgage advisor, while Ellie is a hairdresser.

Izzie shares her two children with her long-term partner Grant, who tends to stay out of the spotlight. Meanwhile, Ellie shares her baby son Ezra with her boyfriend Nat, who featured on Gogglebox during lockdown.

Izzi with her partner Grant

Both Ellie and Izzie took a break from filming Gogglebox in October last year after Nat was involved in a car accident that left him with a broken neck and two collapsed lungs. The 32-year-old was walking home from a night out in Leeds when he was struck by a car.

The sisters returned to the show after two months and announced their comeback on Ellie's Instagram account. Sharing a selfie of the pair, Ellie penned in the caption: "Looking forward to getting back on your screens tonight!

© Instagram Ellie shares baby Ezra with her boyfriend Nat

"Thank you for all the well wishes, we are really grateful that things are getting back to normal."