Gogglebox star Stephen Webb reveals whether he'd ever return to the show

Gogglebox star Stephen Webb has revealed whether he'd ever return to the show. The hairdresser was one of the reality programme's original stars, appearing on the show from its inception in 2013 up until September last year.

Sitting down with HELLO! at the launch of Celebs Go Dating series 13 – in which Stephen stars alongside the likes of Love Island's Chris Taylor and ex-Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan – the 53-year-old said "never say never" when asked if he'd ever reprise his role on Gogglebox.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside the homes of Gogglebox stars

"I'd been on it for ten years and I did start to feel a bit like Ken Barlow. But if they were to do a Christmas special and asked me back, I'd definitely do it," he told us.

Now that he's embarking on a career in the limelight, would Stephen ever consider going on the Celebrity version of Gogglebox? "Do you know what, I wouldn't," he said, before quickly adding: "I'm lying, if they asked me I would but I would just rather go back to the normal one. I wouldn't want to go on the celeb one and not be with my Gogglebox family."

Stephen's appearance on Celebs Go Dating comes four months after he announced his split from his husband, Daniel Lustig-Webb, after six years of marriage.

© Instagram Stephen appeared on Gogglebox alongside his husband Daniel

The pair, who appeared on Gogglebox together, confirmed the news in a statement that read: "It's with much sadness Daniel and I have decided to divorce. There is, and always will be, a lot of love there but we've unfortunately grown apart and made the decision to part ways."

Daniel added: "We've made the decision with a very heavy heart to confirm our marriage has come to an end. I’m sure we will forever be friends."

Opening up about their split on the My Dirty Laundry podcast, Daniel explained: "We had a really good innings. It was really good for a really long time and then it kind of petered off, and then we kind of decided the best thing was to end as friends."

© Getty Stephen and Daniel Lustig-Webb have split but remain on good terms

"We're work colleagues, and partners at work as well, and our basis of our relationship has always been friendship as well," he added.

Now that the former couple are currently in the process of selling their Brighton flat, Stephen is considering a move to London.

© Belinda Jiao The pair are in the process of selling their flat

"I haven't lived in London for 13 years and I thought maybe I could do another year," he told HELLO!. "I don't know. London in my 50s, be a bit like Bridget [Jones]," he pondered.

"Maybe I'll give it one more year. I'm definitely not going to buy. I put a deposit down on a flat but I pulled out because I realised that I just want to have some freedom for a year," he added.