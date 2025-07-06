Jennifer Hudson makes a splash with crop-top moment in new beach photos

Work sure comes with some epic perks for Jennifer Hudson.

At the end of last month, the Dreamgirls actress was part of the 2025 St. Kitts Music Festival, during which more singers such as Abena Amory, Virgil Hodge, Ayra Starr, Romain Virgo, and Christopher Martin took part.

The gig was then turned into a vacation for the EGOT winner, and she just shared a glimpse of it with fans.

© Instagram Jennifer shared some sun-soaked photos

Jennifer took to Instagram on Fourth of July weekend and shared a round of photos and videos of her trip to St. Kitts, starting off with a photo of her at the beach, wearing a hot pink crop top and matching trousers.

She next shared clips of herself by the pool, rehearsing for her performance, glimpses of her accommodations, as well as plenty of photos of some of her fun outings and dinners with friends.

"St. Kitts, you have my heart!!" she then wrote in her caption, adding: "We had the best time with y'all at @stkittsmusicfestival - I loved dancing with everyone who came out!"

© Instagram The festival took place at the end of June

"This island is something else and I can't thank you enough for welcoming me to the Caribbean with such open arms," she further gushed, and signed off with: "Thank you to @ParkHyattStKitts for showing us what island hospitality is all about! I will surely be back!!"

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "You were outstanding!!! Thank you for such a great performance!!" as others followed suit with: "Pink is clearly your color…so pretty!!!" as well as: "Thank you for an incredible show!"

© Instagram The singer had an ATV outing

Others also pointed out that while Jennifer's boyfriend Common didn't appear in any of the photos, they thought they heard his voice in some of the videos.

Jennifer is a mom to son David, 15, who she shares with her ex David Otunga, a former wrestler, who she started dating in 2007 and was engaged to from 2008 to 2017.

© Getty Images Jennifer and Common in October 2024

She and Common have been friends for at least a decade, however it wasn't until January 2024 that they confirmed they were in a relationship, after months of speculation. Since then, Common has made various comments about whether he is the marriage type, and whether marriage is in the cards for him and Jennifer.

Shortly after confirming their relationship last year, the Just Wright actor, during an appearance on the Today Show, was asked whether he was the "marrying type," and confirmed: "I feel like I have grown and the work that I have done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type."