Jennifer Hudson's lookalike family enters the spotlight with TV move beside her teen son
Jennifer Hudson appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing May 13, 2025 in Burbank, California. Check your local listings for times© Getty Images

The host of The Jennifer Hudson Show shares her son with ex David Otunga

2 minutes ago
Jennifer Hudson may be an established TV personality in her own right, getting her start on America's then-premiere competition and now a talk show host herself, but now it's her family's turn.

The actress and singer, 43, first gained fame as a contestant on season three of American Idol, where she was controversially eliminated in seventh place despite being a judge and fan favorite.

She went on to find immense success on the radio and on screen however, winning a Grammy for her debut album and then earning an Academy Award for her film debut, Dreamgirls. Since 2022, she has reentered the spotlight as the host of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD - "Taraji P. Henson vs Jennifer Hudson and The Dan Patrick Show vs The Rich Eisen Show" - Hosted by Steve Harvey, actress Taraji P. Henson goes head-to-head with EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson; and later, "The Dan Patrick Show" faces off against "The Rich Eisen Show" for their selected charities. THURSDAY, JULY 10 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC.© Disney via Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson's family are joining her on "Celebrity Family Feud"

Now, Jennifer is set to make another TV appearance, this time as a contestant once again on Celebrity Family Feud. The "Spotlight" singer will be joined by her son David and three of her relatives.

The newest season of the game show premieres on Thursday, July 10, with Jennifer's family facing off against Taraji P. Henson's family. In a clip introducing herself and her team, she named herself as "team captain."

Jennifer explained that they were playing for The Jennifer Hudson Foundation, and introduced the rest of her family, with "my son DOJ, nephew Marion, cousin Kelvin, and cousin Razia, my mini-me," declaring that they were there "to win this thing."

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD - "Taraji P. Henson vs Jennifer Hudson and The Dan Patrick Show vs The Rich Eisen Show" - Hosted by Steve Harvey, actress Taraji P. Henson goes head-to-head with EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson; and later, "The Dan Patrick Show" faces off against "The Rich Eisen Show" for their selected charities. THURSDAY, JULY 10© Disney via Getty Images
Her son David is joining in as well

Fans were thrilled to see the singer on the popular game show, with several commenting on a social media clip from the set: "Dreams do come true! You're on Family Feud!!" and: "Let's get it Team JHUD!!!" as well as: "Go team JHud! Survey says bring it home!! E.G.O.T. FF."

It seems like a career on TV was always in the cards for Jennifer, despite the rocky start on Idol that kicked it all off. Speaking with Variety last year, the performer reflected on 20 years having passed since she was on the show, and going home at top seven in favor of Fantasia Barrino, the season's eventual victor.

David Daniel Otunga Jr., Jennifer Hudson at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Jennifer shares her son with ex David Otunga

"While we were in the process of the show, you got to think about potentially being eliminated," she said of the fateful moment she landed in the bottom three with Fantasia and LaToya London.

"You have come to terms with that," Jennifer continued. "I remember thinking if I go, I want to go seventh because that's my favorite number, God's complete number. But also, you want to go out where you feel like you've represented your artistry as best as possible." 

Jennifer Hudson on American Idol© Getty Images
She placed seventh on the third season of "American Idol"

"When I was eliminated the weekend in New England, I was like, 'This is who I am as an artist and if that means I need to go, then I'm okay with that.' You know what I mean?" 

The EGOT holder concluded: "I like to do things for the experience, and I said I was going to do American Idol for the experience. Because of that, look at all the things I've gotten to experience since."

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson tears up during 500th episode of talk show

