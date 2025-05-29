Al Roker calls out TODAY co-anchors for 'getting on my nerves' over fresh teasing

For nearly five decades, Al Roker has been a mainstay on NBC, in particular TODAY, which he has worked for full time since 1996.

However, because of his age and experience, the 70-year-old beloved NBC weatherman has seen it all, and endured some good-natured ribbing from his morning show co-anchors as a result of it on the latest edition.

During May 29th's installment, Al joined Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Jenna Bush Hager for another round of Pop Start, delivered as usual by Carson Daly.

© Getty Images Eddie wants to remake the 1963 comedy "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World"

This time, they looked at Eddie Murphy's latest announcement on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where he expressed an interest in remaking the 1963 screwball epic It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.

The comedy was a dynamite all-star vehicle of the time, starring Spencer Tracy in the lead with a supporting cast and list of cameos that stretched far and wide to include almost every A-lister on the screen and stage imaginable in a mad-cap chase to discover a hidden treasure worth $350,000 (in 2025, that would be nearly $4 million).

When they showed a clip from the movie on TODAY, Carson quipped: "This is so old it looks color corrected!" (the film was one of the earlier technicolor blockbusters), although it clearly got an excited reaction out of Al.

© Getty Images Al couldn't resist throwing in some facts about the movie, and teasing his co-stars over their guffaws

Nine years old when the film was released, as his co-anchor read out the cast, he couldn't resist chiming in with other stars involved like Ethel Merman and Connie Francis, with Carson quipping on the sidelines: "Uncle Al loves this movie."

When Craig questioned whether Al actually saw the movie in theaters, he even threw in another fun fact, that the movie had an intermission. As Jenna reacted with disbelief, Savannah replied: "Tell us about the olden times."

The dad-of-three diverted attention back to Carson to continue with the story, who further explained the comedian's new intent on remaking the caper with his friend (and now in-law) Martin Lawrence.

© Getty Images "It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World" featured Spencer Tracy at the helm of an all-star cast

Of course, once that wrapped, the anchor on The Voice turned attention back to the weatherman for more firsthand information on the movie, with Al explaining that "anybody who was anybody in comedy in 1963" made cameos in the film.

When he mentioned that even the Three Stooges found room for an appearance, Jenna joked whether Shirley Temple was in it, adding: "What's going on here?" While the rest of the crew laughed along, Al quickly grew annoyed with the teasing and hit back with a couple of his own quips as well.

© Getty Images The screwball caper was a huge critical and commercial success at the time

"Just because you may not have seen it, doesn't mean it's not a classic," he began before breaking into a laugh himself. "You ageists are getting on my nerves," with Savannah turning attention back to Pop Start by segueing with: "Meanwhile, in this century…"

The film originally premiered at over three hours long, 192 minutes in total, but was cut down to 160 minutes for its general release (the original runtime was 202 minutes). It was a huge box office success, the third highest grossing film of 1963 with nearly $60 million in global box office receipts. Watch a similar moment from the air involving one of Al's quips below...