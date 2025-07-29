Savannah Guthrie embarrasses Jenna Bush Hager live on the Today Show with cheeky innuendo

Savannah Guthrie stirred up some playful awkwardness during Friday’s episode of the Today Show with a cheeky innuendo aimed at her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager.

During the segment, the panel chatted about surprising your partner with a hidden musical talent – a topic that quickly took an unexpected turn. "The harmonica kind of fits me," shared Jenna.

© NBC Savannah made a cheeky innuendo

"I thought you might have a talent," replied Savannah.

"Out of all the instruments, the harmonic kind of fits my personality," added Jenna.

Savannah then slipped in a cheeky innuendo, teasing that she could see Jenna being quite talented at playing the instrument. "I feel like you could, mouth strength," said the NBC host.

© NBC Jenna teased learning a new instrument

Jenna blushed and let out an awkward laugh, while Craig Melvin and Carson Daly looked on in amused shock at Savannah’s bold comment. "You should pick up a new musical talent for Hank," said Craig.

"That would be nice," responded Jenna.

Savannah then went on to tease an unexpected Today Show spinoff that would see each host indulge in their secret talent. "I've been trying to play my guitar more and my piano. My kids are at camp so I have more time on my hands," she admitted.

"Could you play on the show? Play something for us?" asked Craig.

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager

"I don't want to do that to our viewers," replied Savannah.

Jenna then attempted to strike the ultimate deal with her co-star. "If you do that, I'll learn the harmonica," she said.

"I've been saying for years, Today's Got Talent Show. What would your talent be?" added Savannah.

"I could do magic maybe," responded Craig.

However, Carson appeared less amused by the exchange and quickly tried to steer the conversation back on track. "My talent would be just getting us to commercial break," he said.

Savannah's family life

While her children are enjoying a summer at camp, it seems Savannah has plenty of time to improve her musical talent. The news anchor is a mother to two kids, daughter Vale and son Charles aka Charley, shared with her husband Michael Feldman.

© Getty Images Savannah Guthrie with daughter Vale and son Charley

"We had our kids late," she said on an episode of former co-host Hoda Kotb's podcast Making Space. "You know, you go through life, you have your ups and downs, your heart breaks a few dozen times. You get some scar tissue."

"I was so totally vulnerable to them. Because I knew … if anything happened to them, I would not be OK. I wouldn't be OK. And it was terrifying. I was totally terrified by my vulnerability. So that was the first thing I learned from being a mom."