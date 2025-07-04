Downton Abbey star teams up with real-life husband in crime drama series

Downton Abbey star Phyllis Logan was joined by her real-life husband, Kevin McNally, in the latest episode of 5's new crime drama, Murder Most Puzzling.

Based on author Parnell Hall's best-selling series, The Puzzle Lady Mysteries, the drama follows Cora Felton, the eponymous Puzzle Lady, whose talent for crossword-solving is unexpectedly called upon by the local police of a quiet town.

Kevin, known for his roles in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, The Crown and Unforgotten, plays Cora's potential love interest, Gilbert. According to the episode synopsis, "Cora is distracted by love, as she's wooed by a charming suitor, Gilbert. When Sherry says he seems too good to be true, it causes a rift between the women but plants a seed of doubt in Cora's mind."

© Channel 5 Kevin McNally and Phyllis Logan in Murder Most Puzzling

All to know about Phyllis and Kevin's relationship

Phyllis and Kevin first met on the set of the 1993 miniseries, Love and Reason, when the Miss Austen actress was in her late 30s.

The couple, who welcomed their son David in 1996, tied the knot almost 20 years later in 2011.

© Getty Phyllis Logan is married to Pirates of the Caribbean actor Kevin McNally

During a 2017 interview with Mail Online, Phyllis spoke about finding love with Kevin.

"I never thought real love – the sort where your blood tingles and your world explodes with joy – would happen to me at my time of life," she said.

© Getty The couple tied the knot in 2011

"I believed I had missed out. But I'm ever so glad it happened.'"

Murder Most Puzzling isn't the first time Phyllis and Kevin have played on-screen love interests. They recently both starred in the BBC period drama, Miss Austen as Jane Austen's parents, Mrs and Mr Austen.

What is Murder Most Puzzling about?

Set in the sleepy market town of Bakerbury, the series follows new arrival Cora Felton as she offers to help the police investigate a murder case using her crossword-solving expertise.

The official series synopsis reads: "After the body of a teenage girl is found in the local cemetery with an enigmatic clue in her pocket, Bakerbury Detective DCI Hooper seeks help from the town's newest, and most famous, resident – Cora Felton, AKA The Puzzle Lady.

© Channel 5 Phyllis Logan stars as Cora Felton in the show

"Cora's 'shoot first, ask questions never' approach proves a perfect way to outwit the murderers, conmen and corrupt officials that stand in her way and show that - despite hiding a secret which would ruin her and those around her - she has a remarkable talent for solving murders.

"And, as it turns out, Bakerbury isn't as sleepy as it looks…"

Murder Most Puzzling airs on 5.