Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Die Hard: where is the cast now?
Subscribe
Die Hard: where is the cast now?
The Die Hard poster © Sky

Die Hard: where is the cast now?

Bruce Willis leads the festive flick as unlucky cop, John McClane

Megan Bull
TV Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Yippee Ki‐Yay readers! 'Twas the night before Christmas when John McClane arrived at Nakatomi Tower. One of the unluckiest characters in cinema history, the New York cop gets embroiled in a terrorist takeover while visiting his estranged wife, Holly, in LA. 

Full of witty one-liners, gruesome fight scenes and a killer '80s soundtrack, Die Hard remains a cult classic and one of the most beloved yet unconventional Christmas films ever. 36 years after its release, we reveal what the cast is up to now. From Bruce Willis to Bonnie Bedelia and Reginald VelJohnson, we've got the lowdown… 

Bruce Willis in Die Hard / And pictured in 2019

Bruce Willis

A bonafide action hero, Die Hard put Bruce Willis on the map, and in the years that followed he remained in high demand. 

Reprising his role as John McClane in the subsequent sequels, he followed up with roles in Death Becomes Her (1992), Pulp Fiction (1994), The Sixth Sense (1999), Sin City (2005) and Red (2010), to name a few. From 2008 onwards, he starred in several direct-to-video action movies. 

On a personal note, Bruce, 69, is proud father of five. From his 13-year marriage to actress Demi Moore, he welcomed three daughters – Rumer (b. 1988), Scout (b. 1991), and Tallulah (b. 1994). As of 2009, Bruce is married to model and businesswoman, Emma Heming Willis, with whom he shares daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

Bruce, who is based in Brentwood, LA, has officially retired from acting. In 2022, he was diagnosed with aphasia, a condition which can affect a person's ability to write and communicate. The following year, his family revealed that he had since received a definitive diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia

On December 5, Bruce's ex-wife, Demi confirmed that he is "in a very stable place" and while there have been "painful days" there is also "so much love." 

Bonnie Bedelia in Die Hard / and in 2018

Bonnie Bedelia

Bonnie Bedelia had already made a name for herself with roles in Heart Like a Wheel (1983), Death of an Angel (1986) and The Prince of Pennsylvania (1988), before being cast as Holly Gennaro. 

Following Die Hard's release, she returned for the sequel and subsequently appeared in Speechless (1994), Anywhere But Here (1999) and The Noel Diary (2022). A proud mom-of-two, Bonnie welcomed sons Uri (b. 1970) and Jonah (b. 1976) with her ex-husband, Ken Luber. Since 1995, she has been happily married to actor Michael MacRae.

To commemorate Die Hard's 30th anniversary in 2018, Bonnie joined her former co-star Reginald VelJohnson at a special screening at the Fox Plaza, which was used for the iconic Nakatomi building in the film. 

Reginald VelJohnson at Thats4Entertainment's 90s Con© Shutterstock

Reginald VelJohnson

Reginald VelJohnson has a history of playing police officers. Alongside his iconic role as LAPD Sergeant Al Powell, he portrayed cops in Turner & Hooch (1989) and Family Matters (1989-98). 

More recently, Reginald, 72, has turned his attention to TV, making appearances in Mike & Molly (2010-13), Hart of Dixie (2011-15) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2018). 

The actor has never married and does not have children. 

De'voreaux White arrives at Rock to Recovery Benefit Concert in 2023© Getty

De'voreaux White

De'voreaux White is internationally recognised for playing John's limousine driver, Argyle. In the years that have passed, he has continued to act, with small roles in Trespass (1992), Workaholics (2014) and Obliterated (2023). 

Little is known about his life away from the cameras. 

Remembering Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman picture in Die Hard / And in 2016

Alan Rickman

It wouldn't be Die Hard without Hans Gruber. Masterfully played by Alan Rickman, the role served as a career breakthrough, earning him widespread critical acclaim. Riding high, the English star lent his talents to Hollywood hits, including Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991), Sense and Sensibility (1995), and Love Actually (2003). 

A career-defining role, Alan was eventually cast as Severus Snape in the Harry Potter franchise, which spawned eight films, the last of which premiered in 2011. 

Notoriously private, he entered a relationship with former Labour Party politician, Rima Horton, in the 1970s and they were together for decades, before tying the knot in 2012. 

On 14 January 2016, Alan passed away aged 69. Months before he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer after suffering a minor stroke. His final films, Eye in the Sky and Alice Through the Looking Glass were both dedicated to his memory.

Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More