Die Hard: where is the cast now?

A bonafide action hero, Die Hard put Bruce Willis on the map, and in the years that followed he remained in high demand.

Reprising his role as John McClane in the subsequent sequels, he followed up with roles in Death Becomes Her (1992), Pulp Fiction (1994), The Sixth Sense (1999), Sin City (2005) and Red (2010), to name a few. From 2008 onwards, he starred in several direct-to-video action movies.

On a personal note, Bruce, 69, is proud father of five. From his 13-year marriage to actress Demi Moore, he welcomed three daughters – Rumer (b. 1988), Scout (b. 1991), and Tallulah (b. 1994). As of 2009, Bruce is married to model and businesswoman, Emma Heming Willis, with whom he shares daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

Bruce, who is based in Brentwood, LA, has officially retired from acting. In 2022, he was diagnosed with aphasia, a condition which can affect a person's ability to write and communicate. The following year, his family revealed that he had since received a definitive diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

On December 5, Bruce's ex-wife, Demi confirmed that he is "in a very stable place" and while there have been "painful days" there is also "so much love."