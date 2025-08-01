Midsomer Murders fans will love 'excellent' detective drama – and there are 10 seasons to binge now

Calling all Midsomer Murders fans! If you're looking for a new detective series with a formidable crime-solving duo at the heart of the story, then this could be your next binge-watch.

The New Zealand-set crime drama, titled The Brokenwood Mysteries, follows Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Shepherd and by-the-book Detective Kristin Sims as they investigate crimes in the sleepy, small-town setting of Brokenwood.

Cosy crime drama has been a hugely popular TV genre for years, so it's no surprise that shows like Midsomer Murders and The Brokenwood Mysteries have been running for multiple seasons. Just like the hit ITV drama, which currently stars Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix, The Brokenwood Mysteries sees a seasoned DI team up with a young detective as they tackle unusual cases in a small and seemingly idyllic town. This is the perfect show to fill the gap while we wait for the new season of Midsomer!

HELLO's Senior Online Reporter and Editor of the pop culture website, Small Screen, Edward Lauder, said: "I grew up on a diet of Midsomer Murders and Poirot (two of my favourite crime dramas ever made), and I always thought that I knew pretty much all of the shows in the genre. But, I must admit that The Brokenwood Mysteries passed me by. That said, I've just check out the trailer, and it's been put immediately onto my 'must binge-watch now' list. It seems as though this show is right up my street."

© UKTV / Acorn TV What is The Brokenwood Mysteries about? Dubbed as "the New Zealand Midsomer Murders", this quirky mystery series follows experienced DI Mike Shepherd and his assistant, DC Kristin Sims, as they tackle mystifying cases in the sleepy town of Brokenwood. The show begins with the arrival of DI Mike Shepherd to the seemingly peaceful town of Brokenwood "with a classic car, a country music collection, and an indeterminate number of ex-wives", according to the synopsis. It continues: "His assistant, DC Kristin Sims, is a by-the-book investigator 15 years younger than her boss's car. Shepherd soon discovers that Brokenwood is full of secrets and suspicions." In the latest series, Shepherd and his team are plunged into a "web of deception, greed and dark secrets" as they take on their most perplexing cases in the idyllic community of Brokenwood, from "mysterious murders" to "seemingly supernatural incidents".

© South Pacific Pictures/all3media international Who stars in The Brokenwood Mysteries? The cast is led by Neill Rea (Go Girls, Auckward Love), who plays Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Shepherd, and Fern Sutherland (The Almighty Johnsons) as by-the-book Detective Kristin Sims. They're joined by Cristina Serban Ionda (Filthy Rich) as eccentric pathologist Dr. Gina Kadinsky, Jarod Rawiri (Shortland Street) as Detective Constable Daniel Chalmers, and Nic Sampson (Starstruck) as DC Sam Breen.

© South Pacific Pictures & All3Media What have viewers said about the show? The series, which boasts a Rotten Tomatoes score of 86 per cent, has been hailed by viewers as "excellent" and a "must-watch" on social media. One person penned: "The Brokenwood Mysteries. An absolutely BRILLIANT detective mystery from New Zealand. Quirky, well acted, great stories," while another described the show as a "lighter New Zealand mystery series set in modern times in quirky small town.," adding that the show has "plenty of humour among dark deeds, good writing, acting, and strange deaths." A third fan encouraged others to tune in, writing: "If you want a really excellent programme to watch, have a look at The Brokenwood Mysteries on Drama. The best thing I've watched in years."