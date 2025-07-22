Midsomer Murders actor to lead season 3 of 'gripping' thriller The Teacher

Victoria Hamilton has been cast in the third season of 5's thriller series, The Teacher. The 54-year-old actress, whose TV credits include Midsomer Murders, Unforgotten, and The Crown, will lead the anthology series as respected drama teacher Helen, who is "struggling to keep up with modern social expectations in a reputable private school".

The series first aired in 2022 with Sheridan Smith in the lead role, while Kara Tointon starred in the drama's second season, which was released in 2024.

Victoria is a familiar face on our screens thanks to her illustrious TV and film career. I've been a fan of the London-born star since her portrayal of sensitive dressmaker Ruby Pratt in the BBC's 2008 period drama Lark Rise to Candleford, and can't wait to see what she'll bring to the new season of 5's tense anthology drama.

© Getty Victoria Hamilton will star in the new season of The Teacher

Keep reading for all we know about the third season.

What to expect from The Teacher season three

The new season follows 50-something teacher Helen, the newly promoted Head of Drama, who finds herself being challenged by outspoken pupil Cressida when she stumbles over student Dee's correct pronouns and insists that her class study Shakespeare as opposed to more modern progressive works.

© ITV Victoria's TV credits include Unforgotten

The synopsis continues: "A sinister grudge match quickly develops between teacher and pupil and, when Dee commits suicide following an argument with Helen, Cressida resorts to blackmail to make Helen pay for her 'outdated' views.

"As the war intensifies and her world comes crashing down around her, Helen must fight to hold on to both her family and her career before she loses everything."

Who stars in The Teacher season 3?

Victoria Hamilton will star in the series as Helen. The actress boasts an impressive list of TV and film credits, including Lark Rise to Candleford, Doctor Foster, The Crown and Cobra. She's also appeared in episodes of Call the Midwife and Midsomer Murders.

© Steffan Hill / Channel 5 Television Will Mellor and Kara Tointon starred in The Teacher season two

Further casting will be announced at a later date, with a release date yet to be revealed.

Previous seasons of The Teacher

Sheridan Smith (The Moorside, Cilla) starred in the first season as high school teacher Jenna, who is accused of sleeping with one of her pupils, 15-year-old Kyle Hope, but has no memory of the night in question.

© Channel 5 Sheridan Smith starred in season one of The Teacher

Meanwhile, Kara Tointon (EastEnders, Mr Selfridge) played devoted art teacher Dani, whose affair with a fellow colleague has tragic consequences.

What have viewers said about the show?

Both seasons one and two were hailed as "gripping" by viewers, who praised Sheridan's performance as "compelling" and described Kara's turn as Dani as "amazing".

Taking to social media after the release of season two, one person wrote: "#TheTeacher was TV drama at its best. Excellent cast and an edge-of-your-seat storyline. The twists and turns kept me guessing (wrongly) throughout," while another added: "Omg #TheTeacher was absolutely brilliant… wow what a twist did not expect that."

The Teacher is available to stream on My5.