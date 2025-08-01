ITV confirms disappointing news about hit period drama

Fans of Sophie Turner's period drama Joan received some disappointing news this week. ITV has confirmed that the popular series will not be returning for a second series.

Joan aired last year and quickly became a favourite among viewers and critics alike. However, scheduling conflicts within the cast have meant ITV is unable to renew the show.

Why Joan won't return

Joan stars Sophie Turner, now 29, best known from her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. The ITV drama is based on the real-life story of 1980s jewel thief Joan Hannington.

The series follows Joan’s attempts to juggle a life of crime with motherhood. The first season finale strongly hinted at future storylines, leaving fans hopeful for another run.

Sadly, ITV and the show's production company, Snowed-In Productions, have confirmed that cast availability and co-production challenges made season two impossible.

An ITV spokesperson told The Radio Times: "ITV and Snowed-In Productions would love to produce another series of Joan."

They continued: "However, as a consequence of cast availability and following co-production discussions it has meant a second series wasn't possible."

Sophie on playing Joan

Speaking previously about the show, Sophie said motherhood helped her portray Joan’s emotional journey. She particularly connected with scenes involving Joan’s daughter, Kelly.

Sophie explained: "While we would be filming scenes that weren't involving Kelly, [director Richard Laxton] would always come up to me almost every scene and go, and where's Kelly?"

She continued: "It was always a constant, constant, constant reminder of, this is why she's doing it. Because I think sometimes when you're doing a show like this, and it's heist-y, and there's diamonds and glamour, you get swept away by it all."

Sophie emphasised the importance of Joan's motivation: "You have to remember that this is to provide a solid and stable life for her daughter, and so she can get her back."

She concluded: "It's really a heartbreaking story, and so we had to constantly be reminding ourselves of that to keep it grounded and to not get too excited."

Fan reactions to the news

News of Joan’s cancellation has disappointed viewers, many of whom took to social media to express their sadness. The drama had received strong praise for Sophie’s portrayal and its gripping storyline.

Fans had anticipated seeing how Joan’s complex life would unfold after season one ended. The show had built a loyal audience who were eager for its continuation.

How can fans watch Joan now?

Despite the disappointing news about season two, fans can still stream the first series. All episodes remain available on ITVX.

If you've yet to watch Joan, it’s still worth checking out. Sophie’s strong performance alone makes the series compelling viewing.

What's next for Sophie Turner?

While Joan won’t continue, Sophie remains busy with new projects. After a memorable turn as Sansa in Game of Thrones, the actress has become highly sought after.

She will no doubt continue to take on exciting roles across film and television. Although Joan fans might feel let down, Sophie’s career remains as promising as ever.

For now, Joan’s story comes to an early end. Viewers hoping for more will have to say goodbye to the jewel thief’s compelling tale.

Joan is available to stream now on ITVX.