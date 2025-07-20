Sophie Turner opens up about 'really weird' reunion with Game of Thrones star

After being shot to fame at only 14 years old thanks to the incredible success of the series Game of Thrones, where she played Sansa Stark, Sophie Turner has been back in the media due to her tumultuous divorce from American singer Joe Jonas, with whom she shares two daughters, Willa, four, and Delphine, two.

Although Turner’s private life was suddenly under an even more inquisitive microscope than usual, the British actress plunged into work and new projects, letting her performances take over the headlines.

Last year, she stunned in the miniseries Joan, and she is now getting ready to be back on the big screen with the British Gothic horror film, The Dreadful.

Directed by Natasha Kermani, the film stars Sophie Turner alongside Marcia Gay Harden, Laurence O'Fuarain, Jonathan Howard, and Sophie’s former colleague, Kit Harington.

The story is set in the 15th century during the Wars of the Roses. Sophie plays Anne, a woman who lives on the outskirts of society, until someone from her past, Kit, as Jago, re-enters her life. In Game of Thrones, Harington played her brother, but in this film, the two will be lovers, which was initially a challenge for the actress to accept.

© Getty Sophie Turner photographed in 2024

In a video interview with Vogue, Sophie Turner said, "I did a movie last year which I’m really excited about, with my old but very good friend Kit Harington, who played my brother on Game of Thrones". She joked about the unusual casting dynamic, stating, "We are doing a Gothic Horror, but we play lovers, sorry guys, it’s weird for all of us."

The actors filmed all eight seasons of Game of Thrones together, which ran from 2011 to 2019. The bond that Sophie formed with some of her former co-stars during those years is still strong.

Talking on the Dish podcast about her time on the now iconic show, the actress said, "It was the best acting class I’ve ever had," she clarified, "I never had proper formal training, so I got to learn from the amazing actors around me. I felt like I won a competition. It was great, we were a family."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Sophie in Los Angeles in 2022

The closest friendship, though, is with her on-screen sister, Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark.

Over the years, the two actresses have both publicly shared their affection for each other via social media posts, joint public appearances, and even matching tattoos.

In 2017, talking about the tattoo they share, Sophie told Elle UK: "We always said that we wanted them so we got the date 07.08.09 on our arms because that's the date that both of us found out we'd got our roles in Game Of Thrones. So when we had a day off from filming in Belfast we just went to a tattoo place and got it done."

Sophie and Kit may not have matching tattoos, but it’s clear their reunion on set was still special.