Keeley Hawes' 'outstanding' BBC period drama confirmed for a surprise new season

Keeley Hawes' acclaimed BBC period drama Miss Austen is officially making a surprise comeback. Fans were delighted to hear the popular four-part series, which aired earlier this year, is now confirmed for a new season. It will adapt author Gill Hornby’s follow-up novel, The Elopement.

The series, which captivated viewers with its blend of drama, romance and historical detail, saw Keeley, 49, deliver an "outstanding" performance as Cassandra Austen, Jane Austen’s older sister. The show debuted on BBC One and quickly became a favourite with audiences, earning rave reviews from critics.

Fans eagerly awaiting more from the Austen family can now rejoice, as producers at Bonnie Productions have confirmed the new sequel, titled Miss Austen Returns, is officially underway.

The exciting new adaptation

© BBC Keeley Hawes in Miss Austen

This second series will once again bring author Gill Hornby’s beloved characters to life. While the first series was based on her bestselling novel Miss Austen, the upcoming adaptation will take its narrative from her latest novel, The Elopement, which was released recently.

Christine Langan from Bonnie Productions confirmed the exciting development in a recent conversation with Deadline. She revealed scriptwriter Andrea Gibb, who wrote the initial adaptation, is currently busy working on scripts for the highly anticipated sequel.

Christine shared her enthusiasm, describing Gill’s second novel as packed with potential, adding that she immediately fell in love with the storyline.

She explained: "The Elopement is drawn from very rich family history; the Austens were very fertile, there's a lot of them. This is a well-researched true story that happens later on, around the 1820s, and to a wing of the family that involves Cassandra."

An intriguing new chapter for Cassandra Austen

© BBC Miss Austen is returning to the BBC

In the original series, viewers followed Cassandra Austen, both young and old, as she navigated family loyalties, romantic decisions, and protected the legacy of her beloved sister, Jane. With Keeley portraying the older Cassandra and rising star Synnove Karlsen playing the younger version, the pair brought depth and warmth to the Austen sisters' complex relationship.

Although casting for the second series has yet to be officially confirmed, fans are hopeful Keeley will reprise her role. Her sensitive portrayal of Cassandra earned significant praise from both viewers and critics alike.

Christine highlighted her personal passion for the series, saying: "I loved Gill’s novel and I love Jane Austen. The themes spoke to me very clearly and I found it really funny and moving."

She continued: "I was lucky enough to be in conversation with Susanne Simpson at Masterpiece. She read it quickly and came back and absolutely wanted in."

A winning partnership

© BBC Keeley Hawes as Miss Austen in the hit BBC series

Much like the first series, Miss Austen Returns will be a joint collaboration. Masterpiece, Federation Stories, and the BBC will team up again, ensuring the same high production standards that audiences loved the first time round.

The first series featured a strong supporting cast, including Patsy Ferran, Rose Leslie, Mirren Mack and Jessica Hynes. Although no official casting announcements have been made yet for the sequel, viewers will be eager to see which familiar faces might return alongside Keeley.

Stellar reviews and loyal fans

© BBC Keeley Hawes is a fan-favourite actor

Miss Austen became an instant hit, capturing hearts across the UK and internationally. It garnered glowing praise from critics and fans alike. A standout review from The Guardian described the drama as "masterly", applauding "everything from the individual performances to the interweaving of narrative strands past and present."

Fans echoed these sentiments online, celebrating its emotional storytelling, period accuracy, and the thoughtful depiction of Jane Austen’s family relationships.

What made Miss Austen so popular?

© BBC Miss Austen will return in Miss Austen Returns

The series resonated thanks to its thoughtful storytelling and authentic portrayal of Regency-era England. Keeley’s character, Cassandra, resonated particularly deeply with viewers, as her steadfast devotion to her sister Jane’s legacy became a powerful and moving focal point of the series.

The plot expertly navigated both past and present timelines, cleverly depicting Cassandra's younger years and the decisions she faced in protecting her sister’s literary reputation.

Audiences loved its subtle yet compelling take on family, duty, love, and the lengths one woman would go to honour her sister’s memory. Its authenticity and emotional resonance were key to its success.

What fans can expect from Miss Austen Returns

© BBC Miss Austen Return is already getting fans excited

In The Elopement, the focus shifts to yet another intriguing episode from the Austen family history. Set in the 1820s, the story dives into scandal, family bonds, and the secrets Cassandra must navigate as she remains fiercely protective of the Austen name.

As Christine hinted, the novel features a historically inspired storyline involving another branch of the Austen family. This is set to give fans an even deeper look into the Austen family dynamics and the social expectations of their time.

Given the careful historical research and attention to detail that underpinned the first series, expectations are high that the follow-up will be equally meticulous, transporting viewers vividly back into Austen’s England.

Returning to familiar ground

© BBC Miss Austen is an incredible series

Fans of Keeley have long admired her versatility, from thrilling audiences in Line of Duty to touching hearts in The Durrells. Her return to the refined and poignant role of Cassandra Austen is keenly anticipated, and viewers will no doubt hope the star confirms her participation soon.

Keeley’s nuanced performances consistently draw acclaim, and Miss Austen Returns will offer another perfect vehicle for her talent.

How and when to watch Miss Austen Returns

© BBC Keeley Hawes is excellent in Miss Austen

Production timelines and premiere dates for the new season have yet to be officially announced, but anticipation is already high. Fans eager to re-watch or discover the first series for the first time can currently stream Miss Austen on BBC iPlayer.

The confirmation of Miss Austen Returns ensures the Austen family’s compelling story continues. With the team behind the first series back in place, the stage is set for another beautifully crafted period drama, sure to captivate both established fans and new audiences.

Stay tuned for casting updates, filming news, and an official premiere date. Until then, viewers can revisit Cassandra and Jane Austen’s fascinating story on BBC iPlayer.