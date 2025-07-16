Cameron Diaz is truly back at it again! The actress, 52, is continuing her return to the screen with another new project on the horizon.

In 2014, after the release of Annie, the star decided to take a hiatus to devote more time to her personal projects and a period of relaxation, citing stress over travel and filming schedules.

In 2015, she married Good Charlotte lead guitarist Benji Madden, and since then, they've welcomed five-year-old daughter Raddix and 15-month-old son Cardinal.

© Dave Benett/WireImage Cameron made her acting comeback alongside her "Annie" co-star Jamie Foxx

Cameron later confirmed she had retired from acting to devote more time to her family. But all that changed in 2022 when it was announced she was going to star opposite Jamie Foxx in the Netflix action comedy Back in Action.

The film eventually was released in January 2025, and became a massive success for the streamer, after a tumultuous production schedule that involved Jamie's sudden medical emergency. But since then, Cameron has actively been working on a variety of new projects, and it looks like she's just signed on to another one.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron has signed on to star in another Netflix action comedy titled Bad Day, to be directed by Jake Szymanski, best known for helming the show Jury Duty and the movie Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.

© Getty Images She has signed on to star in the Netflix film "Bad Day"

Beau Bauman is set to produce with a script by Laura Solon, with the project set to center on "a single mom fighting to keep one little promise to her daughter on the absolute worst day of her life."

The publication also adds that the film is inspired by Joel Schumacher's 1993 crime drama Falling Down, starring Michael Douglas and Robert Duvall, centering around an unemployed defense worker who goes on a violent rampage as he tries to make it to his young daughter's birthday party.

While the 1993 film initially received mixed reviews, it has since become a cult classic, especially highly regarded among Joel's filmography and Michael's early acting roles. It was also a box office success at the time, grossing nearly $100 million worldwide.

© Instagram Cameron took time off the screen to spend more time with her family with husband Benji Madden

Meanwhile, Bad Day is just the latest in a new string of projects to launch Cameron back into the spotlight after spending decades as one of Hollywood's top box office draws.

She will next appear in the black comedy Outcome, directed by and starring Jonah Hill alongside Keanu Reeves, Laverne Cox, Matt Bomer, Susan Lucci, Laverne Cox and Kaia Gerber. The film will be released on Apple TV+, although a premiere date has not yet been announced. Principal photography began in April 2024.

© Getty Images She will also appear once again as Princess Fiona in "Shrek 5" next year

The mom-of-two will also reprise her role as Princess Fiona in Shrek 5 alongside previous co-stars Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy, joined this time by Zendaya, who plays her daughter Felicia.

The DreamWorks Animation film will serve as a follow-up to 2010's Shrek Forever After, which grossed $756 million at the global box office despite receiving mixed reviews, and will be released on December 23, 2026.