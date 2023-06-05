Arnold Schwarzenegger: inside Fubar star’s relationship drama and secret love child

Arnold Schwarzenegger is currently starring in Fubar, and is set to appear in the documentary series, Arnold

Arnold Schwarzenegger is currently starring in Netflix’s Fubar, and fans have been loving his performance. The TV show marks the actor’s first-ever series after a long and successful movie career - but how much do you know about the star when the cameras aren’t rolling?

The actor has had a complicated past, including a 15-year relationship with an English teacher, Barbara Outland Baker, which took place from 1969 to 1974. Speaking about their romance in his memoir back in 1977, he wrote: "She was a well-balanced woman who wanted an ordinary, solid life, and I was not a well-balanced man, and hated the very idea of ordinary life."

WATCH: Arnold is currently starring in Fubar

However, Barbara had other thoughts on the matter, and spoke about their relationship in her 2006 memoir, Arnold and Me: In the Shadow of the Austrian Oak. She explained that by the end of their relationship, he had become "insufferable" and "classically conceited". Despite this, she added: "He just had this huge determination to prove himself, and that was very attractive ... I'll go to my grave knowing Arnold loved me."

© Ann Johansson Barbara Outland Baker, who has published the book Arnold and Me, about her relationship with the actor

Following the split, Arnold began dating Sue Moray, a hairdresser’s assistant, before meeting Maria Shriver. He dated both of them at the same time in open relationships until settling down with Maria. The pair tied the knot in 1986 and share four children, Patrick, Katherine, Christopher and Christina.

© Netflix Arnold Schwarzanegger laughs in Netflix documentary

However, after 25 years of marriage, Arnold and Maria announced their divorce in 2011. At around the same time, it was revealed that the Terminator actor had a 14-year-old son, Joseph, with a household employee, Patty Baena.

Referencing the situation back in 2014, when he was asked what he was least proud of, he replied: "I'm least proud of the mistakes I made that caused my family pain and split us up".

© BG004/Bauer-Griffin Arnold with his son, Joseph Baena

Arnold is set to open up about the situation in his new documentary Arnold, where he revealed that a marriage counsellor asked him about Joseph’s parentage, saying: "I thought my heart stopped. And then I told the truth. 'Yes, Maria. Joseph is my son.’ She was obviously crushed by that.

MORE: Arnold Schwarzenegger goes viral for incredible act of kindness concerning million-dollar home's neighbors

MORE: Arnold Schwarzenegger never stopped loving Maria Shriver after the affair and painful divorce

"In the beginning, I really didn’t know, but the older he got, the more it became clear to me… It was then just a matter of, 'How do you keep this quiet?'"

© Phillip Faraone Arnold Schwarzenegger with Christina, Patrick, Katherine and Maria in 2017

He added: "I have caused enough pain for my family, because of my [expletive] up. Everyone had to suffer. Maria had to suffer, the kids had to suffer, Joseph, his mother, everyone. I’m going to have to live with that for the rest of my life."

© Pascal Le Segretain Arnold Schwarzenegger with his wife Maria Shriver wave to fans May 16, 2003 in Cannes, France

The actor’s new three-part documentary Arnold is set to land on Netflix on 7 June, and chronicles his journey from Austria to stardom in the US. The synopsis reads: "In a series of candid interviews Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars and observers cover everything from his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, his time governing the state of California and both the joys and turbulence of his family life in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona."

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.