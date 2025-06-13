Arnold Schwarzenegger's blunt response to working with son-in-law Chris Pratt

Arnold Schwarzenegger is not the only A-list actor in his family, but that doesn't mean he'd do anything to work with them.

The FUBAR actor, 77, had a blunt response when asked if he would consider making a movie with his son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, 31, and his son-in-law, Chris Pratt, 45.

While Arnold expressed his interest, he admitted there is one condition that would need to be followed in order for fans to see the trio on the big screen.

"I think it's one of those things that if there's a great script, then of course, we would do it," he told E! News.

The Terminator star isn't willing to budge on the rule either. "You cannot just make up this stuff. You can't just say, 'OK, let's just put the three together in a movie and not have a great script.'"

However, should Hollywood take note and provide a "great script", Arnold admitted "it's a given" that he, Patrick, and Chris would star in it together.

Chris is married to Arnold's daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger, 35, and together they are parents to daughters Lyla, four, Eloise, four, and son Ford, seven months. Chris is also a dad to son Jack, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Before Chris popped the question to Katherine, he admitted he was "nervous" to ask Arnold for her hand in marriage.

"I think any person who appreciates the tradition and asks a father for his daughter's hand in marriage, it's inevitably something that's going to make you a little nervous. But that's sort of the beauty of it," he told Extra in 2019.

Arnold has spoken about Chris in the past and has had nothing but kind words to say about his son-in-law.

Chatting to Extra, Arnold said: "He's a wonderful guy. They both look really great together, they're both happy together, so I wish them both the best of luck.

"That was really fantastic. She is so happy, they both are so happy. As I said to him, he is such a likable guy. I love Chris – he's fantastic."

The couple married on 8 June 2019 after a year of dating, and just five months after they announced their engagement.

They announced the news on social media the following day, sharing the first glimpse at their nuptials.

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families, and those we love. It was intimate, moving, and emotional," Chris captioned the photo.

"We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

Katherine wore a bespoke Giorgio Armani wedding dress, which was strapless with a sweetheart neckline, fitted silhouette, set off with a long train and two veils; a custom-created lace embroidered veil, as well as a tulle veil that her mother, Maria Shriver, wore on her own wedding day.

Adding another sentimental touch to her outfit, and helping with her "Something Old" and "Something Borrowed" was a pair of earrings that belonged to Katherine's grandmother, while Armani Privé white satin heels completed her bridal ensemble.