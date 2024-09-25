Ellen DeGeneres' final Netflix special's biggest bombshells: from being 'mean' to health issues

Ellen DeGeneres has taken her final bow as a comedian and public figure. The 66-year-old ended her long-running eponymous talk show in 2022 after allegations of a toxic workplace came to light.

Now, she's on her farewell journey with the newly released Netflix special Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval, a filmed presentation of one of her stand-up shows in August at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre.

While the special promised an in-depth look inside the controversy that led to her decline from the top of ratings charts and her eventual exit from show business, the comedian and actress also utilized it as a way to share some more personal insight into her life.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres' final goodbye

Take a look at some of the biggest bombshells from Ellen in her For Your Approval special, from health issues to being "the host hated person in America"...

1/ 5 © Getty Images Cosmetic surgery At the top of the show, Ellen talked about not caring what people thought of her and getting cosmetic surgery to enhance her appearance as a means of combating that. "I used to say that I didn't care what other people thought of me. I realize now, looking back, I said that at the height of my popularity…If I look older than when you saw me last, it's because I'm older than when you saw me last." SEE: Ellen DeGeneres confuses fans with intimate wedding photo with wife Portia inside grand home She also admitted that she'd stopped getting botox and filler. "And also, I stopped doing Botox and filler…I used to do Botox back when I didn't care what other people thought of me."

2/ 5 © Getty Images Health battles On the special, Ellen admitted that she'd been dealing with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD), and arthritis. "It's funny, I've never thought of myself as obsessive. I think of myself as careful, and everyone else careless and out of control." "I have ADD, and I blame the talk show for that because for 19 years, I was talking to people in five-minute segments," she joked. "My ADD makes it really hard for me to sit down and focus on anything at all." Opening up about the arthritis, she added: "I just had excruciating pain one day, and I thought I tore a ligament or something. I got the MRI, and they're, like, 'No, it's just arthritis.' I said, 'How'd I get that?' He goes, 'It just happens at your age.'"

3/ 5 © Getty Images Her mom Betty's struggle Ellen also admitted that her beloved mom Betty, who made frequent appearances on her talk show, had been diagnosed with dementia and was living in a care facility. "My mother has dementia now, and, um… which is a horrible disease," she shared. "And so many people are dealing with it right now. My mother is lucky in the sense that she doesn't know she has it." MORE: Ellen DeGeneres' DIY project with wife Portia leaves fans with questions "So she's actually happy. She's really happy. She's in a really nice place. I have her in, uh… a facility that… They have a lot of activities to keep them stimulated."

4/ 5 © Michael Rozman The journey of The Ellen DeGeneres Show's staff The comedian spoke fondly about her talk show, which ran from 2003 until 2022, and even revealed that despite the allegations of workplace harassment, she was proud of her colleagues and everything she'd accomplished while on the air. "I loved that show. I loved everything about that show. It was a family to me," she said, even revealing that several of her former staff members came out during their time working with her. WATCH: The Kardashians come together for touching farewell to Ellen DeGeneres "Here's something sweet. Sixteen people who worked there started out straight, and by the time they left, were gay," she said, then joking: "You don't see Jimmy Kimmel doing those kind of numbers."