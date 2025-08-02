Vicky McClure drops major hint about Line of Duty's return

Fans were obsessed with Line of Duty during its original run, which lasted between 2012 and 2021, and since its seeming end, there have been plenty of calls for the series to return.

While the BBC hasn't officially confirmed whether the popular series will be returning, Vicky McClure, who played DI Kate Fleming over the show's six series has added her voice to the growing chorus of those demanding its return. During an appearance on The One Show, she was pressed about co-star Adrian Dunbar's recent comments about the show returning.

Host Alex Jones joked that she needed to ask the "question that we ask every time" about the series return, highlighting Adrian's recent comments.

© BBC Would you like the popular drama to return?

In response, Vicky replied: "It's a rumour, there's nothing to tell. There's nothing to say, I wish there was, we all want it. When we know, we know."

WATCH: Adrian Dunbar addresses possibility of Line of Duty season 7

Adrian's comments

Adrian sent the rumour mill into overdrive last month, when he told The Times that he was hoping to be "working on a new series" soon. He told the publication: "We're really excited about getting our hands on a Line of Duty script, to see what happens to us. Jed is writing.

"We've talked to the BBC. It is down to the BBC to make an announcement, but we're keeping our fingers crossed that next year we'll be working on a new series. No doubt Jed will think of some interesting twists and turns."

© Shutterstock Adrian spoke about the possibility of the series returning

The star, who played the head of AC-12, Superintendent Ted Hastings, also spoke of the "disappointment" over how the final series ended. Fans had been gripped to see who the mysterious 'H' was, the main link between the police force and an organised crime group.

However, the reveal of this link being the bumbling DCI Ian Buckells left many long-time fans displeased, something that Adrian himself agreed with.

© Steffan Hill, BBC The star addressed fan disappointment with the final episode

He added: "When you find out it is this idiot, Buckells, it is so frustrating. There is a scene where the three of us are told who it is, and we look at each other and go, 'What?' We asked Jed to write that scene because we realised how our audience would feel."

Line of Duty's future

There has been no confirmation about a seventh series of Line of Duty, but there has been plenty of speculation since the series ended back in 2021.

© Steffan Hill Vicky was hopeful of a return to the show

Although show creator Jed Mercurio said that he has tied up "loose ends", there are still story threads, with Ted Hastings seemingly taking retirement, while several anti-corruption units were merged with their powers weakened.

Chief Constable Philip Osborne was also heard to be seeking public interest immunity against Buckells, in order to prevent evidence of institutional corruption from being made public through trials.