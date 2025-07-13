BBC confirms major update for 'harrowing' 3-part drama starring Line of Duty star

The BBC has revealed when its powerful new 3-part drama Unforgivable will be available to stream. The series stars Line of Duty actress Anna Maxwell Martin and Emmy-winner Anna Friel.

The drama will be released in full on BBC iPlayer at 6am on Thursday 24 July. It will also air on BBC Two at 9pm that evening.

What is Unforgivable about?

© BBC Anna Friel in Unforgivable

Unforgivable follows the fictional Mitchell family in the aftermath of a disturbing crime. Joe, played by Bobby Schofield, is released from prison after serving a two-year sentence for abuse.

He enters a residential rehabilitation programme, where he begins therapy to understand what led to his actions. The series explores how his crime impacts his family and those around him.

The BBC said: "Unforgivable examines the extensive ripple effect of abuse from multiple perspectives and how those involved can try to move forwards in the midst of the devastation."

A cast full of familiar faces

© BBC Katherine in Unforgivable

Anna, 48, plays the therapist who supports Joe through his rehabilitation. Her character is a former nun working at the institution where Joe now lives.

Anna Friel, 49, stars as Joe’s sister Anne, who is trying to rebuild her life while protecting her two sons. David Threlfall appears as her father Brian, who is angry that Anne has made contact with Joe.

The drama also features Adolescence actor Austin Haynes, Fin McParland, Mark Womack, Paddy Rowan and Phina Oruche. The series was filmed on location in Liverpool.

Fans react to first trailer

© BBC Brian in Unforgivable

The trailer for Unforgivable was released earlier this month. Viewers have already shared their excitement online.

One fan wrote under Anna Friel’s Instagram post: "Can't wait – looks so good." Another commented: "Ohhhhhhhh wow – I feel a binge watch coming up!"

A third added: "Gonna be seated to watch this religiously. Congrats on your new project."

Others praised writer Jimmy McGovern, with one fan writing: "It's McGovern so looks so gripping already. Thanks for sharing."

Written by Jimmy McGovern

© BBC Joe in Unforgivable

Unforgivable is created by Jimmy McGovern, the BAFTA-winning writer behind Time, Broken and The Street. Like Time, this series deals with the realities of the UK prison system and its impact on families.

Jimmy said: "I can't believe the cast and crew that have been assembled for this production. It's a challenging film, yes, but I can't wait for it to be shown."

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, praised the project: "Jimmy McGovern is one of our greatest dramatists. His new film sensitively examines the pain of abuse and how it affects not only the victim but ripples out across the whole family."

Colin McKeown, executive producer for LA Productions, said: "This is a profoundly challenging and sensitive subject, tackled with intelligence and care by Jimmy McGovern. It's a privilege to be working with him again."

When and where to watch

© BBC Austin Haynes in Unforgivable

Unforgivable will be available to watch in full on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Thursday 24 July. Episode one will also air on BBC Two later that day at 9pm.

The three-part series is expected to run across consecutive evenings on BBC Two. Each episode will also be available on-demand following its broadcast.

With a standout cast and a powerful script, Unforgivable looks set to be one of the most talked-about BBC dramas of the summer.