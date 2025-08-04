Strike and Beyond Paradise stars join season 2 of 'absolutely brilliant' BBC series

Filming has officially begun on series two of the BBC's award-winning series, Smoggie Queens, and fans can expect to see some familiar faces in the cast of the new episodes.

BAFTA and Olivier award-winning actor Monica Dolan, known for her roles in hit shows like Sherwood, Mr Bates vs. The Post Office, and Strike, has joined the sitcom for series two, alongside Amalia Vitale (Beyond Paradise, Big Mood) and Freya Parker (Lazy Susan, One Day).

Monica has appeared in some of the best British dramas in recent years, from Wolf Hall to The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe and, of course, Mr Bates vs. The Post Office, for which she was nominated for a BAFTA.

But comedy fans will also know her for her portrayal of straight-talking communications officer, Tracey Pritchard, in the BBC's W1A, a role she first played back in 2014, and I can't wait to see Monica's return to sitcoms in Smoggie Queens.

Keep reading for all you need to know about the series.

© Getty Images Monica Dolan has joined the show for series two

What to expect from season 2

According to the BBC, viewers can expect "more slapstick and silly laughs" in the new episodes, which will see Dickie (Phil Dunning), Mam (Mark Benton), Lucinda (Alexandra Mardell), Sal (Patsy Lowe) and Stewart (Elijah Young) back in the Boro as they find a place of pride for themselves in their small corner of the UK.

© BBC/Hat Trick Productions Phil Dunning writes and stars in Smoggie Queens

"Showing what the North East is made of and the resilience of the queer community, the gang forge ahead with new relationships and rekindle some old ones, all while they cement those chosen family bonds," reads the synopsis. "Expect more mad antics and chaotic energy as the Queens take you on (another) ride of your life!"

Which other cast members are returning?

Also returning for the new episodes are Drag Race royalty Michelle Visage, as well as actors Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Bill Fellows (Ted Lasso), Michael Hodgson (Vera), Lauryn Redding (Standing At The Sky's Edge), Peter McPherson (In From the Side), Neil Grainger (Hebburn), Michael Mather (It's A Sin) and TV presenter Steph McGovern.

© BBC/Hat Trick Productions Charlotte Riley plays Danni

Writer and creator Phil Dunning said in a statement: "I'm so happy to see so many of the Smoggie family returning for Series 2, and over the moon to welcome the incredibly talented newbies. Can't wait to make TV and eat parmos with all of them."

Broadcast details will be announced in due course.

What have viewers said about the show?

Following the release of series one last year, viewers hailed the show as "absolutely brilliant".

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Started watching it by chance. Ep 5, going to go back now and watch the rest – absolutely brilliant," while another binge-watched the show in one sitting, penning: "Just binge-watched Smoggie Queens. It was bloody brilliant. It was a roller coaster of emotions but very funny with a great cast, esp Phil Dunning who plays Dickie & also wrote the series."

© BBC/Hat Trick Productions Filming is underway on series two

A third viewer added: "Smoggie Queens has done an excellent job of making me laugh this week."

Meanwhile, writer and creator Phil was nominated for three BAFTAs this year for his writing and acting work on the show.

The first series also won Best Comedy at the RTS North East Awards, whilst Phil won Best Newcomer. More recently, the show picked up the gong for Best Comedy Programme at the Broadcast Digital Awards.