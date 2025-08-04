Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal family LIVE: Meghan Markle celebrates birthday with Prince Harry and kids
Royal family LIVE: Meghan Markle celebrates birthday with Prince Harry and kids
meghan smiling in green shirt and hair up© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Live:Updated39m ago

Royal family LIVE: Meghan Markle celebrates birthday with Prince Harry and kids

All the latest royal news from 4 August...

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROYAL HIGHLIGHTS OF THE DAY

  • Meghan Markle celebrates 44th birthday
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon

Today's royal agenda

Good morning, it's HELLO!'s Royal Correspondent, Danielle Stacey, bringing you all of the up-to-date royal news from London. 

On the other side of the pond, it's set to be a special day for the Duchess of Sussex as she marks her 44th birthday with her family.

While we wait to see if she shares some insights from her day, we're also expecting that her birthday will coincide with a new drop of As Ever products, as the team hinted in a newsletter last week.

Stay tuned for this and more!

