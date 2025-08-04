Royal family LIVE: Meghan Markle celebrates birthday with Prince Harry and kids

Good morning, it's HELLO!'s Royal Correspondent, Danielle Stacey, bringing you all of the up-to-date royal news from London.

On the other side of the pond, it's set to be a special day for the Duchess of Sussex as she marks her 44th birthday with her family.

While we wait to see if she shares some insights from her day, we're also expecting that her birthday will coincide with a new drop of As Ever products, as the team hinted in a newsletter last week.

Stay tuned for this and more!