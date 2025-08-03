Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham's secret vow renewal in a private celebration

Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham are always open about their relationship and often showcase their love on social media.

This time, the couple took their celebration beyond social media, choosing to renew their wedding vows just three years after saying ‘I do.’

The couple has remained quiet on social media, and no images of the event have surfaced so far. However, People Magazine has reported on the news and spoke to an individual close to the glamorous couple.

The source said that the couple wanted to honour their love and the years they have spent together, as well as create new memories to cherish.

A glamorous Palm Beach wedding

After getting engaged in 2020, the couple had to wait a couple of years to get married due to the global pandemic.

The pair decided to tie the knot at Nicola’s family's holiday home, a sprawling estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The 44,000-square-foot property boasts a stunning sea view, providing an incredible backdrop for an outdoor ceremony.

Speaking to HELLO! in 2021, ahead of their wedding, Brooklyn said: "We've been engaged for a year, and if Covid wasn't a thing, we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult."

"You know, I've only just started to travel again, I'm travelling a little bit now but hopefully, it'll be next year."

When they finally got married in 2022, Nicola surprisingly chose not to wear a Victoria Beckham creation, opting to work with Italian fashion house, Valentino.

Three years of wedded bliss

© Instagram Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are inseparable

They celebrated their third wedding anniversary in April, and of course, Brooklyn didn’t miss a chance to honor his wife on social media.

To celebrate the milestone, Victoria and David’s son sent a large bouquet of pink roses to Nicola, which they both shared on their respective Instagram Stories.

Brooklyn wrote a sweet note to his wife: "Dear Nicola, Happy anniversary baby x I love you so much and I continue to fall more in love with you every second x you make me a better man and I couldn't ask for a better partner x you are my soul and my rock x I love you so much Nicola xx Love brooklyn xxxxxxx <3 <3."

Nicola promptly reposted the sweet message, thanking her husband for the flowers and the lovely words. She wrote, "I love love letters so much."

The ongoing family feud

© Getty Images The whole family together on the red carpet

The Beckham family has been going through a rough patch lately, with constant rumours about Victoria, David and the kids now being estranged from Brooklyn and Nicola.

The British couple’s eldest son has been missing many of his family’s milestones, notably David’s 50th birthday and his knighthood, which has further fueled curiosity about the state of their relationship.

David appeared to reach out to his son with a heartfelt Father’s Day message and shared a sweet message destined for all his children.

© Instagram David's message to Brooklyn

He published a series of family pictures with the caption: "My most important & favorite job in life is being a dad...I'm so proud of all of you and like daddy (sorry boys) tells you every single day I will always be here for you no matter what."

He also had some sweet words for his wife, Victoria. He wrote, "Mummy thank you for doing the most important part and making me a father there is no greater gift in life than making me a dad...Happy Father's Day...I love you kiddies more than you could imagine. @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

HELLO! has contacted the Beckham boys' representatives for comment.