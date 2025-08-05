Netflix's 9-part serial killer thriller with Slow Horses star could be your next TV obsession

Netflix has announced its leading star of the upcoming thriller, All the Sinners Bleed, which comes from the screenwriter of Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and I'm already obsessed.

Like many great thrillers, the nine-part series draws on strong source material: an adaptation of S.A. Cosby's 2023 New York Times bestselling crime novel of the same name, which was on former president Barack Obama's summer reading list.

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, who viewers will recognise for his roles in Gangs of London and Slow Horses, will lead the cast.

© Apple TV+ Slow Horses star Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù will lead the cast

HELLO!'s TV writer Abby Allen said: "Crime thrillers are so popular at the moment, but All the Sinners Bleed looks like one of the most exciting ones on offer. With Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù portraying the first Black sheriff of a deeply divided Southern town, this promises to be a gripping, thought-provoking watch."

What is All the Sinners Bleed about?

The series is adapted from author S.A. Cosby's novel about the first African American sheriff of a small town in Virginia, where a serial killer has been hiding in plain sight and targeting the local Black community.

The synopsis, which comes via Tudum, reads: "​​Haunted by his devout mother’s untimely death, the first Black sheriff in a small Bible Belt county must lead the hunt for a serial killer who has quietly been preying on his Black community for years in the name of God."

© Apple TV+ Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù appeared in season three of Slow Horses

The team behind the show

Joe Robert Cole, known for his writing credits on The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. He is also set to direct the first and select episodes.

Meanwhile, Higher Ground Productions, owned by Barack and Michelle Obama, will executive produce the thriller, alongside Amblin Television and author Cosby.

© AFP via Getty Images Former US President Barack Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obam,a founded Higher Ground in 2018

This isn't the first time Netflix and Higher Ground have collaborated, with their previous shared credits including Bodkin, Leave the World Behind, American Symphony and Rustin.

Who stars in All the Sinners Bleed?

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, known for his roles in Gangs of London, Humans and Slow Horses, has been cast in the lead role.

© Christopher Raphael/AMC/Sky UK Ṣọpẹ́ as Elliot Finch in Gangs of London

Further casting details have yet to be announced.

When will All the Sinners Bleed be released?

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the show. But considering only one cast member has been unveiled so far, we could be waiting a little while. Stay tuned for updates!