Why isn't Xavier in Wednesday Season 2? Details on Percy Hynes White's exit from Netflix series

Netflix's hit comedy-of-age horror, Wednesday, made its hotly anticipated return this week, and while fans are no doubt over the moon to have the show back on their screens, they may have noticed the absence of two season one stars.

Starring Jenna Ortega, the popular series follows Wednesday Addams, a student at a school for monstrous outcasts, Nevermore Academy, as she attempts to master her psychic abilities. In season two, Wednesday is propelled into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem as her psychic visions reveal the death of her best friend and roommate, Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), which she is somehow responsible for.

© JONATHAN HESSION/NETFLIX Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair in Wednesday

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said of the new series: "Wednesday has been a hit ever since it first landed on Netflix back in 2022. With Jenna Ortega leading the way and a stellar cast of newcomers, including Steve Buscemi and the national treasure that is Joanna Lumley, the show is clearly not short on talent. Season two promises to be just as entertaining."

While some huge stars have joined season two, Percy Hynes White, aka Xavier, and Naomi J. Ogama, who played Yoko, were notably missing from the new episodes. Keep reading to find out why.

WATCH: The trailer for Wednesday season 2

Why isn't Percy Hynes White in Wednesday season 2?

While the ending of season one set up Xavier as a potential love interest for Wednesday, it was later reported that the actor who played the character, Percy Hynes White, had been written out of the show.

In January 2023, a sexual misconduct allegation was made against him in a since-deleted post on X. Additional allegations reportedly emerged via social media.

© VLAD CIOPLEA/NETFLIX Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe

Hynes White denied the allegations and claimed a "campaign of misinformation" against him online.

Leading star Jenna told Vanity Fair that losing Hynes White had been "a weird redirect, but we're introducing so many different characters that I think it kind of will get lost," adding that Wednesday's "world does feel slightly askew anyway."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 203 of Wednesday

Why isn't Naomi J. Ogama in season 2?

In May last year, Naomi J. Ogama revealed that she wouldn't be returning for season two due to uncertain scheduling and "not much progression in Yoko's journey".

© VLAD CIOPLEA/NETFLIX Naomi J. Ogawa left the show after season one

Taking to Instagram, the actress said: "I guess the cat's out of the bag!

"There's been news going around that I won’t be returning for season 2 of Wednesday. I can confirm this to be true. Due to the on going uncertain scheduling and not much progression in Yoko's journey I decided to step away from season two - This was a very difficult decision for me to make. I just want to say how incredibly grateful I am to have had the honour to work with such talented human beings. Words cannot describe the gratitude I have for the cast, the creative team and the fans."

She added: "Thank you for such an unforgettable experience. I’m wishing the cast all the best and look forward to tuning into season two as a fan!"