Meghan Markle's intimate 44th birthday celebration revealed

Meghan Markle was glowing as she celebrated her 44th birthday alongside her friends and family, and took to Instagram to share details from the special night.

She posted a snap of herself blowing the candles out on a beautiful cake topped with yellow flowers, while seated at Funke restaurant in Los Angeles.

Birthday bliss

© Instagram Meghan was joined by family and friends for an intimate dinner

"Blowing out the candles on a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends and family for making it so special," Meghan wrote in the caption.

"To those of you I don't know, but who send love every day - thank you so much. Please know I feel it and appreciate it."

"And just to get a little foodie on you," she added, "this dinner last night at @funke_la with the culinary mastery of @evanfunke and his team is in the top five meals of my life. Extraordinary. Thank you for a standout dining experience."

The Duchess looked stunning in the low-lit restaurant, wearing her brunette hair straight down past her shoulders and sporting a subtle smokey eye makeup look.

Touching tributes

© Instagram Meghan rang in her birthday with several touching tributes from friends

Meghan spent the day receiving a flurry of sweet birthday messages from her close friends, including Kelly McKee Zajfen.

"Happy Birthday to you sweet M!!" wrote Kelly, who has been friends with the former actress since they met through Meghan's first husband, Trevor Engelson.

"You're pure magic!! A force of fun, light, and so much love. Thank you for being the kind of friend who makes everything better (and way more fun). Here's to the best trip around the [sun emoji] yet!"

© Netflix Meghan and Abigail have been best friends for years

She added a photo of the pair standing on a water fountain in flowy summer dresses as they giggled together. "This captures us perfectly!" she said of the snap. "Love you so very much!"

Meghan's best friend Abigail Spencer, whom she met on the set of Suits, posted a touching message on social media to mark their joint birthday.

"As glorious as the day I met you. Champagne in human form. A creature unlike any other," she wrote. "Thank you for being a sister in this life, and beyond. Words can't capture. From the rooftops. So grateful for your life, @meghan. Thanks for saving mine."

© Instagram Jamie took to Instagram to wish Meghan a happy birthday

"Thank you, sweet Abs!" Meghan replied in the comments. "Right back at you, and happy birthday to YOU! 44/4."

The mother of two's close friend, Jamie Kern Lima, shared a sweet tribute on her Instagram story alongside a smiling snap of the duo.

"Happy birthday #meghan thank you for being love, light and such a great friend to everyone who has the gift of truly knowing you!" she wrote.

Rosé all day

© Instagram Meghan's brand paid tribute on her 44th birthday

Meghan's lifestyle brand, As Ever, also made sure to pay tribute to the founder, posting a glowing photo of the former actress tending to her garden.

"Celebrating the woman behind it all," the caption read. "She pours her heart, vision & magic touch into every detail, and today, we raise a glass to her! Happy birthday to our founder @meghan."

© @meghan/Instagram As Ever's rosé restocked on August 5

This message comes just days after the brand announced the restock of its rosé, which went on sale on August 5.

"Oh, how we love seeing the world through rose coloured glasses," As Ever shared on Instagram. "Rosé coloured glasses? Perhaps even better. Our new vintage of As Ever's beloved rosé is available next week."

