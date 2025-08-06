Escape to the Country just got a new face you'll definitely recognise

A fresh season of Escape to the Country is on its way – and the new series just got a brand new face you'll definitely recognise from Strictly Come Dancing.

Radio host and Strictly alumnus Richie Anderson is set to front the 26th series of the hit BBC show, which follows house hunters as they team up with a presenter to explore some of the UK’s most stunning countryside properties in search of their dream rural escape.

Commenting on the exciting news, HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Escape to the Country has been a staple of British daytime television for years, and it's not hard to see why.

"The series showcases beautiful properties in some of the nation's most stunning locations, from historic villages to picturesque towns, all presented by a rotating line-up of popular presenters who provide support and guidance to prospective buyers.

WATCH: Richie Anderson announces he’s joining Escape to the Country

"Richie Anderson is a familiar face and voice thanks to his Radio 2 presenting gig and his stint on Strictly. His natural warmth and charm makes him a perfect choice for the show."

Strictly star

You might remember Richie from his Strictly appearance back in 2022, where he was partnered with Giovanni Pernice. The pair were the second to leave the competition.

This upcoming season will feature 50 countryside-filled episodes, showcasing the very best of what rural Britain has to offer.

© Alamy Stock Photo Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice danced together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022

In the first episode, viewers will see Richie help a couple from Birmingham search for their dream home in the Midlands.

What has Richie said about joining the new series?

Richie, who has also featured on The One Show, shared his excitement at joining the series: "It's a real honour to be joining such an iconic TV programme and a brilliant family of presenters."

He continued, "Escape to the Country is one of the reasons I moved out of London for a quieter, more rural way of life."

© BBC/Naked West/Fremantle UK Richie will join for the 26th series

"I'm excited to pass on my love of the countryside to our house hunters, and it's a privilege to share such a personal experience with them and help tell their story.

"My first episode is in my stomping ground in The Midlands, an area that is often overlooked when it comes to country life, so I can't wait to show you some hidden gems."

Joining the team

Richie's appointment makes him the newest member of the Escape to the Country presenting team.

He joins a long-running roster that includes Alistair Appleton, Jules Hudson, Denise Nurse, Nicki Chapman, Sonali Shah, Ginny Buckley, Steve Brown and Briony May Williams – all of whom will return for the new series.

© BBC/Naked West/Fremantle Jules Hudson, Kaye Adams and Karen MacKenzie on ETTC in 2024

Other past presenters have included Catherine Gee, Nick Page, Melissa Porter, Jonnie Irwin, Aled Jones, Anita Rani, Nicki Shields, Margherita Taylor, Tim Vincent and Chris Bavin.

Escape to the Country returns to BBC One and iPlayer later this month for its 26th series – ready to take us back to the heart of rural Britain.