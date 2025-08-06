Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Escape to the Country just got a new face you'll definitely recognise from Strictly
Subscribe
Escape to the Country just got a new face you'll definitely recognise from Strictly
Woman and man posing with goat in field© BBC / Naked West/Fremantle

Escape to the Country just got a new face you'll definitely recognise

Ritchie Anderson appeared on the 20th season of Strictly

Abby Allen
TV writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

A fresh season of Escape to the Country is on its way – and the new series just got a brand new face you'll definitely recognise from Strictly Come Dancing

Radio host and Strictly alumnus Richie Anderson is set to front the 26th series of the hit BBC show, which follows house hunters as they team up with a presenter to explore some of the UK’s most stunning countryside properties in search of their dream rural escape.

Commenting on the exciting news, HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Escape to the Country has been a staple of British daytime television for years, and it's not hard to see why. 

"The series showcases beautiful properties in some of the nation's most stunning locations, from historic villages to picturesque towns, all presented by a rotating line-up of popular presenters who provide support and guidance to prospective buyers. 

WATCH: Richie Anderson announces he’s joining Escape to the Country

"Richie Anderson is a familiar face and voice thanks to his Radio 2 presenting gig and his stint on Strictly. His natural warmth and charm makes him a perfect choice for the show."

Strictly star

You might remember Richie from his Strictly appearance back in 2022, where he was partnered with Giovanni Pernice. The pair were the second to leave the competition.

This upcoming season will feature 50 countryside-filled episodes, showcasing the very best of what rural Britain has to offer.

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice danced together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022© Alamy Stock Photo
Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice danced together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022

In the first episode, viewers will see Richie help a couple from Birmingham search for their dream home in the Midlands.

What has Richie said about joining the new series?

Richie, who has also featured on The One Show, shared his excitement at joining the series: "It's a real honour to be joining such an iconic TV programme and a brilliant family of presenters."

He continued, "Escape to the Country is one of the reasons I moved out of London for a quieter, more rural way of life."

Richie will join for the 26th series© BBC/Naked West/Fremantle UK
Richie will join for the 26th series

"I'm excited to pass on my love of the countryside to our house hunters, and it's a privilege to share such a personal experience with them and help tell their story.

"My first episode is in my stomping ground in The Midlands, an area that is often overlooked when it comes to country life, so I can't wait to show you some hidden gems."

Joining the team

Richie's appointment makes him the newest member of the Escape to the Country presenting team. 

He joins a long-running roster that includes Alistair Appleton, Jules Hudson, Denise Nurse, Nicki Chapman, Sonali Shah, Ginny Buckley, Steve Brown and Briony May Williams – all of whom will return for the new series.

Jules Hudson, Kaye Adams and Karen MacKenzie on ETTC in 2024© BBC/Naked West/Fremantle
Jules Hudson, Kaye Adams and Karen MacKenzie on ETTC in 2024

Other past presenters have included Catherine Gee, Nick Page, Melissa Porter, Jonnie Irwin, Aled Jones, Anita Rani, Nicki Shields, Margherita Taylor, Tim Vincent and Chris Bavin.

Escape to the Country returns to BBC One and iPlayer later this month for its 26th series – ready to take us back to the heart of rural Britain.

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More