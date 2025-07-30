'Epic' 9-part war drama is your next must-watch

Calling all historical drama fans! Apple TV+'s latest release, Chief of War, could be the war epic you've been looking for.

Starring, written and executive produced by Jason Momoa, the ten-part series takes place at the turn of the 18th century and follows the "epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonisation of Hawai'i", according to the synopsis.

The series, which is based on true events, is a milestone moment for Polynesian representation and is told from an indigenous point of view by a predominantly Polynesian cast.

TV writer Abby Allen said of the show: "I've had my eye on this one for a while – Jason Momoa always brings such quiet power to historical roles, and it's exciting to see him spotlight a vital chapter of history that's so rarely explored on screen. I can't wait to watch this – it's going to be epic."

© Apple TV Jason Momoa stars in the series

Keep reading to find out all you need to know about the show.

What to expect from Chief of War

Set in Hawai'i, the series centres around ferocious warrior Ka'iana (Momoa), as he tries to unite four warring kingdoms before Western colonisation in the late 18th century.

The show is described as a passion project for Momoa and co-creator Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who share native Hawaiian heritage.

© Apple TV+ The show arrives on Apple TV+ on Friday, 1 August

Momoa directs the final episode of the show, while Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer wrote the theme music and co-produced the score for all nine episodes with composer James Everingham.

Who stars in Chief of War? Meet the cast

Jason Momoa, famed for his roles in blockbuster films such as Aquaman, Dune, and A Minecraft Movie, leads the series as warrior Ka'iana.

© Apple TV+ The series is set in late 18th century Hawai'i

He's joined by a cast primarily made up of Polynesian actors, including The Night Agent star Luciane Buchanan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actor Temuera Morrison and Avatar: The Way of Water's Cliff Curtis.

Other cast members include Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale'o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, Te Kohe Tuhaka and Benjamin Hoetjes.

How to watch Chief of War

The first two episodes of Chief of War will be available to stream on Apple TV+ from Friday, 1 August. New episodes will be released weekly until September 19.