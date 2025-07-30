Apple TV+'s 'addictive whodunit' to return with major changes – and we're thrilled

Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent is officially returning for a second season – and we're thrilled the gripping legal thriller hailed as an "addictive whodunnit" is back with two major changes.

While season one starred Jake Gyllenhaal and was based on Scott Turow's bestselling 1987 novel, the upcoming chapter will introduce an entirely new storyline inspired by Dissection of a Murder, an upcoming book by Jo Murray due to be published in 2026.

Replacing Jake in the lead roles are Midsommar star Jack Reynor and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan, who will bring the next high-stakes courtroom drama to life.

HELLO!'s acting TV Editor Nicky Morris agreed when she said: "Season one of Presumed Innocent had viewers completely hooked, with a compelling plot that kept you guessing throughout the series. After the twist ending to season one, I can't wait to see what Apple TV+ has in store for the new episodes."

© Apple TV+ Fans react to the casting news TV viewers are already buzzing over the casting news, with many praising the pairing of Jack and Rachel. One person wrote, "Jack Reynor and Rachel Brosnahan together in Presumed Innocent season two sounds like a winning combo – can't wait to see this legal thriller come to life on screen." Another added: "Reynor joining Brosnahan brings real intensity to the courtroom drama. The source material sounds set to up the stakes in a big way." Meanwhile, a third summed it up simply: "That's a serious on-screen combo. Legal drama, tension and top-tier talent."

© Apple TV+ What can viewers expect from Presumed Innocent season two? While plot details are still under wraps, Dissection of a Murder's blurb gives us a taste of what's to come: "When Leila Reynolds is handed her first murder case, she's shocked at how high-profile it is: the murder of a well-respected, well-known judge. "This shouldn't be the kind of case she's leading; it's way beyond her expertise. But the defendant, Jack Millman, is clear. He wants her, and only her. "To make things worse, he's refusing to talk. How is she supposed to prove herself on what appears to be an unwinnable case?

"Losing is not an option. She must find the most persuasive argument. Trials aren't won by convincing judges or fellow barristers – they're all about convincing a jury. "Suddenly, Leila finds herself fighting not only to keep Jack out of prison, but also to keep her own secrets buried.

© Apple TV+ "It's true what they say – there are two sides to every story. Guilty or not guilty? You decide…" While further details are yet to be announced, the fresh mystery is set to follow a new cast of characters, with another high-stakes murder case at its core – so fans of courtroom thrillers should keep their eyes on this one!

© Apple TV+ What have critics said about the series? With a solid 79% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, season one of Presumed Innocent earned mostly positive reviews from critics.

© Apple TV+ Praising the show's twists and turns, TheWrap wrote: "Gyllenhaal is a sturdy anchor holding it all together, aided by one of the more enviable casts on TV right now." Meanwhile, The New York Times dubbed it a "fun, lurid, flawed, addictive whodunnit", while Cultress added: "Presumed Innocent's dedication to questioning the content of character as its main focus, rather than offering several red herrings… offers a more layered mystery."