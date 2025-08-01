I've watched a lot of Apple TV+ shows — but this particular drama has me fully obsessed

Apple TV+ is home to many underrated shows, and I watch basically all of them. While it is the most nominated streamer at the upcoming Emmy Awards, some of my favorites don't receive the accolades I think they deserve. My current obsession is The Buccaneers. Here's why.

The Buccaneers

Apple TV+'s answer to Netflix's Bridgerton is campy, romantic, and very, very fun. The Buccaneers, which is based on Edith Wharton's unfinished novel with the same name, is set in the 1870s and follows five wealthy American women who are sent to secure husbands and titles in London.

© Apple TV+ The show is known for its incredible costumes

I immediately tuned in when the first season aired in November 2023 and was hooked. The characters dress in traditional late 1800s clothes, but they behave like modern women. Opinionated, passionate, and ready to stick together against the patriarchy.

I'm sure there were women in the 1800s behaving like this, but it is a bit shocking to see such strong characters dressed in traditional garb. Especially while I'm also watching the very proper The Gilded Age.

Nan St. George (played by Kristine Frøseth) falls in love with two very eligible bachelors – Theo the Duke of Tintagel (played by Guy Remmers) and Guy Thwarte (played by Matthew Broome). Nan is also the illegitimate child of Nelle (played by Leighton Meester) and raised by her adopted mother Patricia St. George (played by Christina Hendricks).

© Apple TV+ Guy plays one of the main love interests

That's just one character's journey. There's also an abusive husband, a secret queer love story, a mom who flees to Italy, and a runaway bride. It's a lot! And I love it.

Unlike many period pieces, The Buccaneers showcases heartfelt female friendships.

"In comparison to other period dramas, which generally are about love and marriage, it really feels that the beating heart of our show is that group of girls," Beth Willis, executive producer of the show, told TechRadar. "Although there's lots of love, lust, and marriage in the show, the friendship between the sisters is absolutely the real love story."

© Apple TV+ Leighton Meester is a new cast member this season

The Buccaneers is known for its passionate love stories, real friendships, and, of course, the amazing soundtrack. The show leans more Bridgerton than Pride and Prejudice, using current pop hits as backdrops to powerful scenes.

In the most recent episode, Nan testified at her mom's court hearing to divorce Colonel Tracy St. George (played by Adam James). Halfway through the episode, Taylor Swift's "Lover" plays while Nan flirts with Guy, lightening the mood during the heavy episode.

"[It was] so so sweet. I never know what song they're gonna put on. That's always exciting to see after they've edited, what's chosen," Kristine told Deadline. "Obviously, [I'm] so here for Taylor Swift always. So that was exciting."

Taylor isn't the only female pop star to be featured in the show. In pivotal scenes, Japanese Breakfast, Brandi Carlile, Lucy Dacus, and Gracie Abrams play.

Will there be a season 3?

© Apple TV+ The first episode of season 2 was critically acclaimed

Apple TV+ has not yet announced if The Buccaneers will be renewed for a third season.

"We're just concentrating on season 2 at the moment," the show's writer, Katherine Jakeways explained to TechRadar. "There's lots of excitement about where the characters could go and being in that world."