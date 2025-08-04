Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best dressed stars in August 2025: Sydney Sweeney, Lindsay Lohan & more
Subscribe
Best dressed stars in August 2025: Sydney Sweeney, Lindsay Lohan & more
elizabeth gillies and sydney sweeney in white dresses photoshopped over beach sunset backdrop© Getty

4 Best dressed stars in August 2025 – including an incredible balletic gown

See the best celebrity style moment of August including Elizabeth Gillies and Nikki Glaser

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Summer style shows no sign of slowing down as we wave goodbye to July and beckon in a glorious August. 

If July is anything to go by, August will have a lot to live up to when it comes to celebrity style. New York City was lit up by the return of *the* fashion film of the generation as the first photos from The Devil Wears Prada 2 began to land on social media.

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt led the style set, but they weren't the only stars to lead the noughties resurgence as Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis began the rounds for the promo of Freakier Friday. 

Elsewhere, Pamela Anderson was a bare-faced beauty on the red carpet(s) towards the end of July as she and co-star Liam Neeson made headlines for their reported budding romance. But August will undoubtedly show us what it's made of as more stars step out before the autumn weather sets in.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Best red carpet looks of all time

Keep scrolling to see the best fashion photos from the celebrity style set in the month of August…

1/4

Elizabeth Gillies on red carpet in shirt dress © Getty

Elizabeth Gillies

Dynasty actress Elizabeth Gillies opted for classic elegance in a cinched shirt dress and strappy heels as she posed at the Gala Performance for the new play AVA: The Secret Conversations at New York City Center.

2/4

Sydney Sweeney posed in white ballet dress© Getty

Sydney Sweeney

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney was a vintage bombshell in a balletic tulle gown and satin heels as she arrived at the Los Angeles special screening of Americana at Desert 5 Spot.

3/4

Comedian Nikki Glaser posed on red carpet in black bodysuit and trousers© Getty Images

Nikki Glaser

Comedian Nikki Glaser nailed understated chic in all black at the Paws For Comedy: A Charity Comedy Show Benefiting MaeDay Rescue at Creature Comforts Taproom and Brewery in Los Angeles. She styled a pair of black wide-leg pants with a slinky bodysuit and loafers.

4/4

Chad Michael Murray, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sophia Hammons, Lindsay Lohan, Julia Butters and Manny Jacinto pose by freakier friday poster© Getty

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan led the cast of Freakier Friday at the UK Talent Q&A of the 2025 revamp of the iconic noughties comedy. She rocked a lilac lace-adorned slip dress with platforms and a beaded necklace.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity Style
See more
Read More