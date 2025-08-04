4 Best dressed stars in August 2025 – including an incredible balletic gown

Summer style shows no sign of slowing down as we wave goodbye to July and beckon in a glorious August.
If July is anything to go by, August will have a lot to live up to when it comes to celebrity style. New York City was lit up by the return of *the* fashion film of the generation as the first photos from The Devil Wears Prada 2 began to land on social media.
Elsewhere, Pamela Anderson was a bare-faced beauty on the red carpet(s) towards the end of July as she and co-star Liam Neeson made headlines for their reported budding romance. But August will undoubtedly show us what it's made of as more stars step out before the autumn weather sets in.
Keep scrolling to see the best fashion photos from the celebrity style set in the month of August…
1/4
Elizabeth Gillies
Dynasty actress Elizabeth Gillies opted for classic elegance in a cinched shirt dress and strappy heels as she posed at the Gala Performance for the new play AVA: The Secret Conversations at New York City Center.
2/4
Sydney Sweeney
Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney was a vintage bombshell in a balletic tulle gown and satin heels as she arrived at the Los Angeles special screening of Americana at Desert 5 Spot.
3/4
Nikki Glaser
Comedian Nikki Glaser nailed understated chic in all black at the Paws For Comedy: A Charity Comedy Show Benefiting MaeDay Rescue at Creature Comforts Taproom and Brewery in Los Angeles. She styled a pair of black wide-leg pants with a slinky bodysuit and loafers.
4/4
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan led the cast of Freakier Friday at the UK Talent Q&A of the 2025 revamp of the iconic noughties comedy. She rocked a lilac lace-adorned slip dress with platforms and a beaded necklace.
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage