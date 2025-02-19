Donnie Wahlberg to face major life change – details

Donnie Wahlberg is embarking on a new chapter. Following the conclusion of Blue Bloods, the actor has signed on to the CBS spin-off Boston Blue, which is set to air in the 2025-26 TV season.

© Getty Images Donnie Wahlberg will lead the CBS spin-off Boston Blue

Reprising his role as Danny Reagan, Donnie, 55, will lead the drama, with his character taking up a position with the Boston PD. He has yet to publicly respond to the news.

According to TV Line, Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis are billed as showrunners, while Donnie will executive produce the show with Jerry Bruckheimer and Kristie Anne Reed.

© CBS Danny Reagan will be teaming up with Detective Lena Peters

Currently, details surrounding the plot are limited, however, Deadline reports that the spin-off will see Danny paired up with Detective Lena Peters, the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.

Tentatively named Boston Blue, CBS' latest project was not conceived as a Blue Bloods offshoot. After the story was pitched to CBS studios, executives thought that Detective Peters would be partnered up with a new transfer from the LAPD but after recognising an opportunity to make the show a part of the Blue Bloods universe, approached Donnie.

A huge triumph for the actor, Donnie had been keen to reprise his role as Danny following Blue Bloods' cancellation. Chatting with TV Insider in October, the TV star said: "I, for me personally, would say whatever happens next, if it's done with the spirit of Blue Bloods and done with the care that we tried to put into Blue Bloods every week, it would be something that I would look forward to watching or being a part of either way.

© Getty Images Donnie revealed that he was open to a Blue Bloods spin-off in October

"I've heard stories of prequels, sequels, you name it," he continued. "For me personally, I love the show. I've enjoyed working on it for 14 years and like I said, whatever comes next, as long as it has family at its core and the spirit of Blue Bloods, then I'm all for it."

After revealing that he was open to future spin-offs, Donnie followed up with a cryptic post in December. Hinting that wasn't quite done with Blue Bloods, the actor teased: "Only one #BlueBloods Friday left. Hard to believe we've come to the finale, but then it's hard to believe that we were fortunate enough to be part of something so special for the last fourteen years!

"Lots of emotion swirling, as I'm sure they are for all of you loyal fans and followers of this show. I say farewell (for now) with no regrets — only gratitude! Let's celebrate the journey together, one last time, this Friday."