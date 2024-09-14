Donnie Walhberg shares incredible video with Blue Blood fans amid upcoming reunion l

Blue Bloods fans are still hoping for good news regarding its imminent ending, but Donnie Wahlberg does have one piece of good news.

The actor reposted an old video of him jumping out of a moving car and dancing alongside the vehicle, and added the caption: "Blue Bloods at Paley Center got me like!"

Taking place on October 17, the cast of the hit CBS series will appear on stage for the annual PaleyFest in New York. It is thought that the entire cast, including Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Vanessa Ray, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Kevin Wade, will all appear.

Watch as Donnie Walhberg reveals how he feels about Blue Bloods reunion

The event will see guests watch an advance screening of one of its final episodes followed by a conversation with the cast and creative team. The reunion will take place the day before the second half of season 14 premieres on CBS.

The network recently released the official synopsis for its premiere episode, titled 'Life Sentence'.

© Instagram Blue Bloods stars Marisa Ramirez and Donnie Wahlberg on set

Teasing plenty of drama, it reads: "The Reagans' professional lives converge when an allegation of jury tampering against Erin intertwines with Danny and Baez's homicide case and Eddie's bond to a child murder witness; Frank clashes with his friend and confidant Archbishop Kearns over the death penalty; and when Jamie's car is stolen, he joins forces with his nephew, Joe Hill, to recover it."

The show was canceled in 2023 by CBS, despite outcry from fans and the stars.

© Getty Blue Bloods follows the Reagan family, who have worked for NY law enforcement for generations

Their final day of filming was in June, and Donnie took fans into his final moments posting a video of him walking back to his dressing room.

"I've taken this walk thousands of times in 14 years and it was a teary final walk from the Blue Bloods dinner scene, last week. More so than I could have ever imagined. Of course some sad tears — but mostly tears of immense humility. It's been a wonderful adventure," he wrote.

"One that I know so many of us, and so many of you, wish could continue. My desire to carry on, however, is only surpassed by the amount of humility I feel for having been part of this wonderful journey at all."