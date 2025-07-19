Donnie Wahlberg leaves Blue Bloods fans 'so happy' with major spin-off announcement

Big news for Blue Bloods fans: one of the original cast members will return for the spin-off, coming this fall on CBS.

Bridget Moynahan will join Donnie Wahlberg in the first episode of the new series, reprising her role as Erin Reagan, the sister of Donnie's Danny Reagan.

"Reunited and it feels so good!" shared Donnie on Instagram, posting a picture of him and Bridget on set, confirming the news. "So excited to have my dear friend, and TV sister @bridgetmoynahan, join me for a special guest appearance in the premiere episode of #BostonBlue!"

Donnie also shared that Bridget will be directing episodes of the new series.

Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan reunite on set of Boston Blue

"She’ll also be bringing her incredible directing talents to the show this season! More fun (and surprises) to come. Let’s go!" he wrote.

"So excited to be part of this old and new family!!! @donniewahlberg @cbstv," commented Bridget.

© CBS Donnie as Danny Reagan and Bridget as Erin Reagan in Blue Bloods

"Love to see your faces together again…who’s next," commented one fan, as another shared: "Aww this makes me so happy! And makes me feel like more guest appearances will be in the works?!"

Erin was a prosecutor, and was the only member of the Reagan family who did not go into law enforcement.

© Getty Mika Amonsen has been cast of Danny's son Sean

She is the second family member to join Danny in Boston; Mika Amonsen was recently cast as Danny's son Sean as a series regular, taking over the role from Andrew Terraciano.

The recast came from the decision to take the character in a new creative direction, as he follows in his family's footsteps and pursues a career in law enforcement.

© CBS Entertainment Boston Blue will follow Danny as he moves to Boston

The new series, Boston Blue, will follow Danny as he becomes a detective with the Boston police department. He finds himself partnered with Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family in the city.

Ghostbusters actor Ernie Hudson will star as Reverend Peters, the Silver family patriarch. His character is "a renowned pastor of an historic Baptist church in Boston" described as an "open-minded, welcoming man that is comfortable in all traditions."

© FilmMagic Ernie Hudson will star as Reverend Peters

He is the grandfather to Detective Lena Silver as well as Superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), and rookie patrol cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and father of Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston's District Attorney.

Mae is "the widow of a judge who was murdered on the courthouse steps" and now the matriarch of her blended family of law enforcement professionals," daughter Lena, step-daughter Sarah, and son Jonah.

© Variety via Getty Images Gloria Reuben wil play matriarch Mae Silver

Blue Bloods, headlined by Tom Selleck, came to an end in December 2024.

It has not yet been explained why Danny has moved home base from the original's New York City to Boston.

Boston Blue will premiere on CBS on October 17