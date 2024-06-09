Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet All My Children's Susan Lucci's striking son and daughter
Meet All My Children's Susan Lucci's striking son and daughter — photos

The All My Children alum shares her children with her late husband Helmut Huber 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Susan Lucci is an icon in the world of daytime television having played Erica Kane on the long-running soap opera All My Children, for more than four decades.

But beyond her illustrious career, her personal life, especially her role as a mother, has been a source of pride and fulfilment too. 

Susan, 77, has two children, Andreas Huber and Liza Huber, from her marriage to her late husband, producer Helmut Huber. 

WATCH: Susan Lucci's unforgettable Daytime Emmy win from 1999

They have both carved their own paths and balanced the legacy of their famous mother with their individual pursuits.

Here's everything we know about Susan's kids. 

Liza Huber, 49

Liza Huber smiling © Getty Images
Liza has her mom's smile

Susan and Helmut's firstborn was welcomed into the world on February, 22, 1975, in Long Island, New York. 

While she graduated with a degree in communication and media studies, she decided to pursue a career in the entertainment industry, like her mom. 

Liza is the founder and CEO of Sage Spoonfuls© Getty Images
Liza is the founder and CEO of Sage Spoonfuls

She made her mark on the soap opera scene with her role as Gwen Hotchkiss on Passions, a popular daytime drama that aired from 1999 to 2008. 

Her almost decade-long portrayal of the character showcased her acting prowess and her ability to captivate audiences, much like her mother did with Erica Kane.

She found love with businessman Alexander Hesterberg lll, and they tied the knot in 2004. They met in elementary school but didn't reconnect until many years later.

Liza Huber with Susan Lucci © Getty Images
Liza was also an actress

Liza left her acting career behind her to raise their four children, Royce, Brendan, Hayden and Mason, and to launch her baby food brand, Sage Spoonfuls, in 2012.

Of being a grandmother, Susan told Closer: "I love the hugs and kisses. And Hayden running to me in her tutu shouting, 'Grammy! Grammy!' This warmth from the children is the best."

Liza's son, Brendan, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy in 2010 and his mom and grandmother are heavily involved in ADAPT Community Network, which was formerly known as United Cerebral Palsy of New York City.

Susan with her daughter, Liza Huber, and two of her grandsons Brendan and Royce© Getty Images
Susan with her daughter, Liza Huber, and two of her grandsons Brendan and Royce

Susan has praised both her daughter and grandson for opening up the conversation about the disease. 

"It can only have a positive impact and how wonderful for Brendan to know his family is proud of him," she told People. " I want him to feel good and proud and celebrate the way he overcomes challenges."

Liza has publicly commended her son too and calls him "a spectacular little boy."

Andreas Huber, 36

Susan Lucci with her son Andreas© Getty Imagrs
Susan Lucci with her son Andreas

Susan's son, Andreas Huber, was born on March 16, 1988. Unlike his sister, Andreas chose a different career path, one that combined his love for sports and his acumen for business. 

As a child, Andreas played "every sport" according to Susan so it wasn't a surprise that he went on to become a professional golfer and joined the Canadian PGA Tour and European Challenge Tour.

Susan Lucci with her late husband Helmut and son Andreas© Getty Images
Susan Lucci with her late husband Helmut and son Andreas

He was also a Managing Director at 3TS Capital Partners, a venture capital and private equity firm, but his LinkedIn profile now says Andreas is the co-founder and CEO of First Due, a Fire and EMS software provider.

In his personal life, Andrea is married to Courtney Velasco. They said 'I Do' in 2016 and Susan shared a photo of the "beautiful bride" at the time. 

Susan Lucci attends SiriusXM's Radio Andy Theater Live at The Green Room 42 on January 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)© Noam Galai
Susan is a proud mom and grandmother

Andreas and Courtney became parents in November, 2017, making Susan a grandmother again. 

They called their baby boy, Wolf. 

