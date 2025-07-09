The Young & The Restless stars reveal details of 'beautiful' wedding: 'We are super excited'

It's been a long wait for The Young and the Restless fans but on July 10, 2025, Danny Romalotti will drop to one knee and propose to Christine 'Cricket' Blair, 35 years after they first tied the knot.

It was in 1990 that viewers saw the pair get married in a destination wedding in Hawaii, years after Cricket's teenage crush on Danny and later romance.

© CBS Danny will propose to Cricket again, decades after their first marriage

Danny was a teenage rock star who settled in Genoa City, but their marriage ended when he slept with Michelle Stafford’s Phyllis Summers, who later gave birth to their son Daniel; years later, Danny would discover Daniel was not his son.

Now, decades on, fans will see the pair affirm their love for each other again, and Lauralee Bell and Michael Damien, who have played Cricket and Danny since the 1980s, have shared that they are "super, super excited because it’s been 35 years in the making".

Cricket was a fan of rock star Danny in The Young & The Restless

Michael also acknowledged that the "nostalgia is really beautiful," especially as fans of the pair from the 1980s are also going through similar stories of Cricket and Danny.

"We were a part of that time for them, and now here we are coming back into their lives when maybe their kids are now moved out or at college or whatever," Lauralee told People magazine.

"We're reminiscent of those fun days where we all feel like we're still young and we'd give anything to go back to that time. So we're just very grateful that that group has stuck with us and is going to be so excited."

© CBS Michael Damian as Danny Romalotti (C) in a still from The Young & The Restless

"I remember me, my mom, and my sister were SO devastated when Phyllis ruined it all!" commented one longtime fan on Lauralee's Instagram when she shared the news.

"I wish she could see this storyline now. You two never age! It’s so comforting to see the characters we grew up with have a happily ever after…for now at least, because you know how soap operas go."

© CBS Danny and Cricket rekindled their romance in 2024

"In my heart, I always wanted & thought it could possibly happen again but always wondered when will it? Well, here we are!!" added another. "There is just something that you & Michael bring to the characters of Danny & Cricket that make us want more! I've always hoped for a happily ever after for them! Giddy giddy giddy!!"

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis is still on the show, but with Cricket and Danny's return – they have been off-screen together as Danny toured the world – Lauralee said that Cricket no longer "cares" about Phyllis' ability to manipulate the pair, joking that Cricket is now "a badass".

As for the big day, Lauralee said she has "no idea"' how show bosses will have it play out, but she hopes that although Phyllis will "obviously be scheming something… nothing affects the actual 'I do'."