The Young & The Restless' Courtney Hope thanks show for 'the memories' as she confirms 'new journey'

Big changes are happening over at CBS' The Bold and The Beautiful as Courtney Hope took to Instagram to share details of a major move.

The show has filmed their last day at longtime home Television City, and Courtney, who played Sally Spectra on the series for three years before moving over to The Young & The Restless, thanked stage 31 for "all the memories" and for "giving this girl her first shot on a soap".

"To my first home, thank you for all the memories on stage 31. You gave this girl her first shot on a soap, and made little Courtney's dreams come true," she shared on Stories alongside a picture of her posing against the sound stage door.

"Leaving this building after decades of stories told is emotional, but I'm excited for your new journey in a new studio," she continued, adding: "See you all again soon, cheers to the new chapter."

Courtney Hope poses on stage 31 at Television City

The Bold and the Beautiful is relocating from Television City close to Hollywood to Sunset Las Palmas Studios, a ten-minute drive east. It has filmed at Television City for almost 40 years, since its inception in 1987.

The decision came as the sale of Television City came around the same time as the expiration date for the show's lease.

Production for the soap is scheduled to begin on August 19 when the show returns from its summer hiatus.

© CBS Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra in The Young & The Restless

"We are honored to welcome The Bold and the Beautiful to Sunset Las Palmas, where we will deliver world-class service to ensure the entire cast and crew have an exceptional experience. Their long-term recommitment to Hollywood at this pivotal moment is an important symbol for the industry, and we hope others will follow their lead," Sean Griffin, SVP of Sales for Sunset Studios and Quixote, shared in a statement at the time of the news.

The Young & The Restless, and Courtney, will continue to film at Television City as it has several more years on its lease.

© CBS via Getty Images Young and the Restless filming will move to a new studio

Courtney's post comes days after she was announced as a nominee for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Daytime Drama Series at this year's Daytime Emmys.

She is up against co-star Susan Walters as well as Linsey Godfrey and Emily O’Brien of Days of Our Lives, and General Hospital's Kate Mansi.

"Grateful for another nomination," she shared with fans after the news emerged.

"Honored to be amongst such powerhouse women and to be one of 19 nominations for my second family @youngandrestlesscbs.

"She continued: "I can’t thank God enough for giving me the opportunity to do what I love every day and to be trusted with the responsibility of being the vessel to share these nuanced human stories with the world. It’s been a long winding road and I will never take it for granted."