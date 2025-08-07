'Addictive' crime drama is a must-watch for Death in Paradise fans

Calling all Death in Paradise fans! If you're looking for a gripping crime drama to fill the gap between seasons, then My Life Is Murder could be the perfect show for you.

Just like the BBC detective series, My Life is Murder follows an investigator who delves into complex crimes in a far-away location. The New Zealand-set show, which first aired in 2019 and is currently in its fifth season, also features a cast of relatable characters and successfully blends intrigue and mystery with humour and charm.

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said: "There are so many crime dramas out there at the moment, but My Life Is Murder offers something fresh for viewers seeking a twisty-turny plot set on the other side of the world. The show finds the perfect balance of gripping mystery and charming escapism, all anchored by fearless PI Alex Crowe, played by the brilliant Lucy Lawless."

Keep reading for all you need to know about the series.

WATCH: The trailer for My Life is Murder

© Matt Klitscher / UKTV What is My Life is Murder about? The series centres around razor-sharp investigator Alexa Crowe, who uses her unique skills as a former homicide detective to unravel baffling crimes. In the first season, which is set in Australia, retired cop Alexa is lured back into the world of murder when a former colleague and longtime friend, Detective Inspector Kieran Hussey, asks her to consult on complex cases. By series two, Alexa has moved from Australia back to her native New Zealand, where she helps local detective Harry Henare solve tricky investigations. The latest fifth season sees Alexa take on eight thrilling cases, while bringing her friends and family along for the ride. The official synopsis continues: "Tech guru Madison (Ebony Vagulans, The Furies) is stepping up and contributing her considerable technical skills to the investigations, while cafe owner Reuben (Joe Naufahu, Game of Thrones) is always there to lend a helping hand, and, shockingly, it turns out that Detective Harry (Rawiri Jobe, Shortland Street) has been hiding a rather big secret. Moreover, just to complicate things, Alexa's bad boy brother Will (Martin Henderson, Virgin River) drops by with a dilemma of his own. Additionally, in the series' highest-stakes episode to date, Alexa's beloved cat Chowder is caught up in a risky game of cat-and-mouse!"

© DCD Rights/UKTV Meet the cast of My Life is Murder Lucy Lawless (Parks and Recreation, Spartacus: Blood and Sand) leads the cast as Alexa Crowe. She's joined by Bernard Curry (Neighbours) as DI Kieran Hussey, Rawiri Jobe (The Brokenwood Mysteries) as Detective Harry Henare, Alex Andreas (Neighbours) as George Stathopoulos, Joe Naufahu (Game of Thrones) as Reuben Wulf, among other recurring stars, including Virgin River's Martin Henderson.

© DCD Rights/UKTV What are viewers saying about My Life is Murder? It's safe to say that the show is a big hit among viewers, who have hailed it as "brilliant" and "addictive". One person wrote online: "Absolutely love this show!! Quality cast and story lines. Lucy Lawless' character is easy to identify with. She is determined and smart but real," while another described the series as a "fabulous twisting and turning detective crime-solving show." A third viewer penned: "A breath of fresh air in modern detective shows, no guns, no violence, no bad relationships, just clever writing and strong characters that interact realistically," while another added: "Love this show, great light-hearted comedy with a healthy dose of sarcasm."