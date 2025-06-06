Death in Paradise star Joséphine Jobert shares exciting announcement - and fans are 'so happy'

Joséphine Jobert has delighted fans with an exciting announcement about her hit police procedural drama, Saint-Pierre.

In a joint post with the show's official Instagram account, it was revealed that principal photography had begun on season two – and fans reacted to the drama's renewal in the comments section.

Alongside a photo of the Death in Paradise star in costume as her Saint-Pierre character, DC Geneviève 'Arch' Archambault, alongside her co-star Allan Hawco, who plays Sgt. Inspector Donny 'Fitz' Fitzpatrick, the caption read: "Thrilled to announce that principal photography has officially begun on Season 2, coming to @cbc and @cbcgem Winter 2026. Who's ready?"

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their anticipation, with one person writing: "Yay, awesome news," while another added: "That's great news. I loved the first season."

A third viewer penned: "Very exciting news."

What is Saint-Pierre about?

The Canadian drama, which first aired in January 2025, follows two seasoned detectives who are forced to team up to solve unique and puzzling crimes.

© Saint Pierre / Josephine Jobert / Instagram Allan Hawco and Josephine Jobert star in Saint Pierre

Series one finds Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Inspector Donny 'Fitz' Fitzpatrick exiled to work in Saint-Pierre et Miquelon (the small French-controlled island just off the coast of Newfoundland) after digging too deeply into a local politician's nefarious activity.

The synopsis continues: "Fitz's arrival disrupts the life of Deputy Chief Geneviève 'Arch' Archambault, a Parisian transplant who is in Saint-Pierre for her own intriguing reasons. Saint-Pierre is a police procedural with French star Josephine Jobert as Arch and Canadian star Allan Hawco as Fitz, and James Purefoy rounding out the stellar team.

The show has been renewed for a second season

"As if by fate, these two seasoned officers - with very different policing skills and approaches - are forced together to solve unique and exciting crimes. Although the islands seem like a quaint tourist destination, the idyllic façade conceals the worst kind of criminal activity which tends to wash up on its beautiful shores."

It concludes: "At first at odds and suspicious of each other, Arch and Fitz soon discover that they are better together… a veritable crime-fighting force."

© Red Planet / Amelia Troubridge / BBC Joséphine Jobert is best known for starring in Death in Paradise

What have viewers said about season one?

The first season went down a storm with viewers, who have hailed the show as "fantastic" on social media.

One person wrote: "Bravo. This was truly an outstanding show. The cast is perfect. They bring the characters to life immediately. The writing is gripping from beginning to end," while another added: "Genius! The best TV series!"

© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon Joséphine played Florence in the BBC drama

Will Saint-Pierre air in the UK?

A UK broadcaster for the CBC series has yet to be announced.