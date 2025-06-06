Death in Paradise star Joséphine Jobert shares exciting announcement - and fans are 'so happy'

Joséphine Jobert has delighted fans with an exciting announcement about her hit police procedural drama, Saint-Pierre.
In a joint post with the show's official Instagram account, it was revealed that principal photography had begun on season two – and fans reacted to the drama's renewal in the comments section.
Alongside a photo of the Death in Paradise star in costume as her Saint-Pierre character, DC Geneviève 'Arch' Archambault, alongside her co-star Allan Hawco, who plays Sgt. Inspector Donny 'Fitz' Fitzpatrick, the caption read: "Thrilled to announce that principal photography has officially begun on Season 2, coming to @cbc and @cbcgem Winter 2026. Who's ready?"
Fans rushed to the comments section to share their anticipation, with one person writing: "Yay, awesome news," while another added: "That's great news. I loved the first season."
A third viewer penned: "Very exciting news."
What is Saint-Pierre about?
The Canadian drama, which first aired in January 2025, follows two seasoned detectives who are forced to team up to solve unique and puzzling crimes.
Series one finds Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Inspector Donny 'Fitz' Fitzpatrick exiled to work in Saint-Pierre et Miquelon (the small French-controlled island just off the coast of Newfoundland) after digging too deeply into a local politician's nefarious activity.
The synopsis continues: "Fitz's arrival disrupts the life of Deputy Chief Geneviève 'Arch' Archambault, a Parisian transplant who is in Saint-Pierre for her own intriguing reasons. Saint-Pierre is a police procedural with French star Josephine Jobert as Arch and Canadian star Allan Hawco as Fitz, and James Purefoy rounding out the stellar team.
"As if by fate, these two seasoned officers - with very different policing skills and approaches - are forced together to solve unique and exciting crimes. Although the islands seem like a quaint tourist destination, the idyllic façade conceals the worst kind of criminal activity which tends to wash up on its beautiful shores."
It concludes: "At first at odds and suspicious of each other, Arch and Fitz soon discover that they are better together… a veritable crime-fighting force."
What have viewers said about season one?
The first season went down a storm with viewers, who have hailed the show as "fantastic" on social media.
One person wrote: "Bravo. This was truly an outstanding show. The cast is perfect. They bring the characters to life immediately. The writing is gripping from beginning to end," while another added: "Genius! The best TV series!"
Will Saint-Pierre air in the UK?
A UK broadcaster for the CBC series has yet to be announced.